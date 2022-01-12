OSAWATOMIE – Dec. 30 was Mark Govea Day in Miami County.
County Commission Chair Rob Roberts and Commissioner George Pretz, who represents the Osawatomie area, presented a proclamation to the outgoing Osawatomie mayor during the City Council’s Dec. 30 meeting at City Hall.
The commissioners thanked Govea for his service to the community. Govea was elected mayor in April 2013 and had served in the position for nearly a decade. He was defeated in the Osawatomie mayoral race in the November general election by Councilman Nick Hampson.
In addition to declaring Dec. 30 as a day in his honor, the proclamation noted Govea was named the 2021 Kansas Mayor of the Year by the Kansas Mayors Association.
Known for his photography as a digital storyteller, Govea received other gifts at the meeting, including a framed map of the city of Osawatomie that was presented by the city in recognition of his exemplary service as mayor.
