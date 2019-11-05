LOUISBURG – A street in Louisburg's Summerfield Farm subdivision was placed in the wrong city precinct for the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5, but the problem was caught early and has been rectified, according to the Miami County Clerk’s office.
County Clerk and Elections Officer Janet White said a voter brought the problem to the attention of Louisburg poll workers Tuesday morning. It was determined North Third Street East was erroneously placed in Precinct 3, which does not have an open City Council seat in this election. The street is in Precinct 2, which does have an open seat and is being contested by council member Lee Baer and challenger Donna Cook.
“Our Election Workers discovered the error when a voter brought it to their attention after a ballot had been cast there was no Council race on the ballot,” the County Clerk’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page. “The workers then brought that to our attention. The voters are being given the correct ballot style by the workers at the polling location. The voter who had cast their ballot was provided a Provisional Ballot to correct not being able to vote on their Council position.
“We regret this error but we feel that our election workers have done an excellent job in ensuring the voters are being properly taken care of and receiving the proper ballot,” the post concluded.
The post encouraged people with questions to call the County Clerk’s office at (913) 294-3976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.