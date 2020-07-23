Miami County Clerk Janet White of Beagle will face Louisburg challenger Matthew Mercer in the Aug. 4 Republican primary.
The Miami County Republic asked the candidates questions about the role of county clerk and what their priorities would be if elected to the office.
Here, in alphabetical order, are the two candidates’ responses.
Name: Matthew Mercer
Age: 31
Occupation: Account Manager
Family: Wife Rachel Mercer, son Dax Mercer (4), and daughter Sawyer Mercer (2)
If elected, what would be your top three priorities as County Clerk?
If elected, my top three priorities would include: Process improvement, election security, and budget reform due to lack of tax revenue post-COVID.
The County Clerk wears many hats and must have a good working knowledge of all county department budgets and expenditures. What skills and experience do you possess that would make you a good fit to juggle these responsibilities?
My experience in personnel, account management, customer service, and process improvement uniquely qualify me and make me the best candidate to serve as your next County Clerk. Many of these complex roles were all completed simultaneously requiring me to master the art of multitasking.
What are the biggest challenges for the county’s Election Officer in today’s “new normal” and how would you address those challenges in the upcoming elections?
I think one of the biggest challenges of our “new normal” is how to provide those who wish to quarantine the opportunity to vote without putting themselves at risk. As a county we need to make sure we provide the options for absentee voting without increasing processing costs; balancing safety and effectiveness.
What strategies would you promote to get more Miami County residents to turn out for elections?
I think the county is currently doing a great job and sending information by mail, but I don’t see that much of a digital footprint. We need to reach out to younger voters especially and remind them why we vote. Using social media platforms as well as emailing key moments such as voter registration deadlines.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I am a constitutional conservative with a strong Christian faith that is looking to give back to my local community. I believe I can best achieve this goal with the skills I have acquired over the last several years in the corporate world. I have a passion to help others and want to see my county become the best in the state at what we do.
Name: Janet White
Age: 55
Occupation: Miami County Clerk
Family: Spouse, Darryl White
If elected, what would be your top three priorities as County Clerk?
While the office of County Clerk has many duties, I believe these are the top three items:
1. Continue offering excellent customer service
2. Continue to administer secure and accurate elections
3. Continue to perform all statutory obligations accurately and timely.
These are areas of focus for us now, and I expect them to be in the future.
The County Clerk wears many hats and must have a good working knowledge of all county department budgets and expenditures. What skills and experience do you possess that would make you a good fit to juggle these responsibilities?
Departmental budgets are to be submitted in April, and the final county budget is approved in July. The county clerk is responsible for submittal of two departmental budgets — clerk and election. Forecasting accurate budgets that many months in advance requires knowledge of previous expenditures and changing requirements for future needs. I have been involved in preparing the budget for the clerk’s office for more than 12 years.
In addition to drafting a departmental budget, the clerk is statutorily required to verify that budgetary authority exists and cash is available for all county payments prior to their issuance.
The Clerk’s office is responsible for receiving budget requests from all the county’s taxing authorities on or before Aug. 25. Those budgets are used to compute the taxing mill levy needed for those entities to operate. The County Clerk also prepares the budget forms for the 13 townships and seven cemetery districts. With the exception of the budgets crafted by the school districts, the County Clerk is responsible for submitting all the budget requests to the state.
What are the biggest challenges for the county’s Election Officer in today’s “new normal” and how would you address those challenges in the upcoming elections?
I have two goals for this election cycle:
1. As always, to provide secure and accurate election results
2. To keep all voters and workers safe and healthy.
The biggest challenge is complying with current guidance and recommendations regarding COVID-19. Many of our normal practices have been changed and will continue to do so as guidance evolves.
Election training began for our election workers July 9. In addition to training them on elections laws and procedures, we are also talking about personal protection equipment, cleaning, sanitizing equipment and social distancing. During the voting process, maintaining social distancing will be tricky, but we have been working for months on ways to meet this need.
Hand sanitizer will be available for everyone, and we encourage voters to use it as they enter and exit when voting. Equipment will be wiped down for the voter prior to them using the equipment, and a Q-tip will be offered for them to use when pressing the touch screen.
Social distancing will be practiced as much as possible. But there will be times, if voting in person, that you will be closer than 6 feet from a worker. If someone in the same household comes to vote at the same time, we are asking you to come through the line together. Both of you will be processed and taken to machines that are set up closer than 6 feet apart to vote, unless your polling location is large enough to accommodate enough machines. We are doing this to help any lines move faster. We have increased our hours of in-person, advance voting in hopes of decreasing wait times. Advance ballots by mail are also available for voters who do not feel comfortable going to a polling location. Call the Miami County Clerk’s Office to learn more about this process.
Throughout the election process, we rely heavily on volunteers who serve as poll workers. Their commitment to providing a safe and secure election should be commended. I appreciate their willingness to help our office with this obligation. And, I hope that Miami County voters will take a moment to also express their appreciation to them.
What strategies would you promote to get more Miami County residents to turn out for elections?
Voting is a right and a privilege that many have fought and died to protect. I wish everyone would exercise their right to vote. Voting needs to be lawful and as easy for citizens as possible.
Advance voting is available, and multiple dates are offered. We have extended evening hours and provide a Saturday option. In-person voting must begin on July 28 by law, but it has been our practice for the past several years to start as soon as the law allows. As a result, in-person and mail advance voting for the Aug. 4 election began on the same day — July 15.
Someday, I hope to be able to have advance voting options at additional locations or to offer vote centers on Election Day. To safely implement these goals, internet connectivity needs to be improved within Miami County.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
There are many duties associated with the Clerk’s office. Each of those duties is a statutory obligation with weighty responsibilities. As a voter, I want to know that my vote has been securely and accurately recorded. My vote is important to me; it is my responsibility and honor to protect everybody’s vote as your County Clerk/Election Officer.
As a public servant, I take the responsibility to uphold my oath of office, provide accurate information and be a good steward of our taxpayers’ dollars seriously. I would appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve you as your County Clerk/Election Officer. Please vote for me on Aug. 4.
