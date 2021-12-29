211229_mr_lou_mayor_01

County Commissioner Phil Dixon (left) shakes hands with Louisburg Mayor Marty Southard during the City Council's meeting Monday, Dec. 20. Dixon and Commission Chair Rob Roberts (background) presented a plaque and proclamation to the outgoing mayor for his dedication and service to the community.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG – County commissioners presented outgoing Mayor Marty Southard with a plaque and a proclamation during the Louisburg City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 20, for his dedication and service to the community.

The proclamation declared Dec. 20 as Mayor Marty Southard Day in Miami County.

County commissioners Rob Roberts and Phil Dixon made the presentation to Southard. Roberts is the County Commission chair, and Louisburg resident Dixon represents Louisburg and the surrounding area on the commission.

Southard was elected mayor in April 2015 and was reelected in 2018. He decided not to run for a third term in the November 2021 election.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.