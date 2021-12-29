LOUISBURG – County commissioners presented outgoing Mayor Marty Southard with a plaque and a proclamation during the Louisburg City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 20, for his dedication and service to the community.
The proclamation declared Dec. 20 as Mayor Marty Southard Day in Miami County.
County commissioners Rob Roberts and Phil Dixon made the presentation to Southard. Roberts is the County Commission chair, and Louisburg resident Dixon represents Louisburg and the surrounding area on the commission.
Southard was elected mayor in April 2015 and was reelected in 2018. He decided not to run for a third term in the November 2021 election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.