PAOLA – The County Commission declared Wednesday, July 7, as a “Day of Remembrance” to honor the sacrifices and contributions of Vietnam veterans – particularly five Miami County residents who paid the ultimate price.
Chair Rob Roberts told the audience at Wednesday's meeting the County Commission began a tradition in 2017 of recognizing and purposely setting aside a day each year to remember the military men and women who fought for peace and to defend democracy at home and abroad. Wednesday's tribute was to Vietnam veterans.
“Today, we’re honored to remember the five citizens of Miami County who went off to the Vietnam War and were not fortunate to return home,” Roberts said.
Reading from a proclamation commemorating the day, Roberts said, “Miami County is proud to recognize our Vietnam veterans and extend the appreciation of our citizens to those who were killed or are missing in action.”
Commissioners, county staff and the audience in the gallery stood Wednesday as Roberts read the five names:
- Cpl. Lawrence Edward Bauer of Louisburg
- 1st Lt. Clarence Paul Lewis of Louisburg
- Commissaryman First Class Ward Karl Patton of Fontana
- Staff Sgt. Larry Dean Smith of Paola
- Hospitalman Dan Thomas Wards of Paola
Afterward, everyone applauded.
“As we take the time each year to remember, we never forget that they paid the ultimate price for us ... and may we be worthy of that calling,” Roberts said.
