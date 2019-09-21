PAOLA – The next two County Commission meetings are to take place in the training room of Administration Suite 200, located on the second floor of the County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
The move is necessary while repairs are being made to the commission chambers on the first floor.
County commissioners recently awarded a $17,250 contract to winning bidder Triangle Builders LLC of Paola to make interior and exterior repairs to the commission chambers. Water leaks have occurred at different points and on multiple occasions.
Triangle will begin work inside the commission chambers on Monday, Sept. 23, and the anticipated completion date is Oct. 4, according to an announcement from the county administration office. Outside work is already underway.
The commission meets at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. The relocation is anticipated to affect the Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 meetings.
