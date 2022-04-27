The Miami County Comprehensive Plan process restarted in early January after a months-long hiatus while officials awaited a decision about the proposed city of Golden in northern Miami County.
"By the time that happened, we were heading into the holidays which is never a good time to try to schedule meetings and open houses so we waited until January to restart," Planning Director Teresa Reeves said.
As part of the renewed process, the county is holding in-person and online public open houses in May.
Recognizing the need to dust off a comprehensive plan that hasn’t had a formal update since 2004, the County Commission engaged Olsson Studio to provide Miami County with a new one.
During a recent commission study session, Olsson representatives Ken Boone, project manager, and Taylor Plummer, assistant project manager, walked commissioners through a draft of the plan as it sat on March 30.
The comprehensive plan should be used as a tool for decision making, Boone said during the study session.
“This is the policy document that you should be referencing every time something comes in front of you,” Boone told commissioners.
He said when there is a case about development or other issues, hopefully the comprehensive plan captures what the community has said it wants to be in the future.
"Then this is the road map for how we get there,” Boone said.
During the in-person and online open houses, the public will have the opportunity to view the draft plan’s concepts and ideas and provide input on the county’s future, according to a news release from the county’s Planning and Zoning Department.
All county residents and stakeholders are invited to attend the in-person or the virtual public open house, according to the release. There is no need to attend both in-person and virtually because the information will be the same, according to the planning department.
The in-person open house is on May 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Paola Community Center, located at 905 E. Wea St. in Paola.
The virtual open house will be available via the project website – www.miamicountyksplan.com – from May 19, starting at 6 p.m., through June 2. People can visit the project website anytime during the two-week period and participate in the virtual open house.
For the best experience, participate in the virtual open house via desktop computer or tablet, rather than smartphone, the news release advises. Instructions on how to participate will be available on the project website starting at 6 p.m. May 19.
Alongside the consulting planning team, county staff members, county leadership and stakeholders have been working to develop a new comprehensive plan that:
- Assesses the current state of the county
- Identifies the county’s opportunities and future challenges
- Establishes action-oriented policies for future land use, transportation, recreation, quality of life and natural resources
The first open house took place Feb. 25, 2021.
One takeaway from community input gathered at the open house is that preserving rural lifestyle is paramount.
The draft plan addresses that concept in multiple instances.
In one example cited during the commission's study session, Plummer talked about future land use in the draft plan that calls for ensuring residential development is "balanced with the county’s agricultural character that people want to preserve."
Please direct inquiries and requests to Teresa Reeves, Planning and Zoning director, at (913) 294-9553, or planning@miamicountyks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.