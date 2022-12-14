Miami County Courthouse 01

Miami County Courthouse is operating at full capacity, and the county is in need of new court facilities.

 File photo

Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions.

Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a meeting with his fellow commissioners and members of the sheriff’s office regarding mental health issues with inmates.

