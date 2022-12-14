Miami County commissioners are considering proposing a new quarter-cent sales tax to help fund new court facilities that have become even more of a priority with the 6th Judicial District recently receiving two new judge positions.
Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, during a meeting with his fellow commissioners and members of the sheriff’s office regarding mental health issues with inmates.
Roberts said Treanor Architects is taking a look at the Miami County Courthouse to see what it would take to build a new courtroom. Earlier this year, Miami County officials and courthouse staff toured the old sheriff’s office next to the courthouse to see how feasible it would be to renovate.
Chief District Judge Amy Harth said the current plan is to have one of the new judges based in Miami County and the other in Bourbon County.
The current courthouse is at capacity, and temporary accommodations have already been made to make room for the additional judge.
On Friday, Dec. 9, the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building were used for court for the first time, and the plan is for that to continue in the short-term.
Roberts said it could be a two-year journey to get a new courtroom constructed, but that is the long-term plan.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced Monday, Dec. 5, that Elizabeth H. Sweeney-Reeder of Paola and Richard M. Fisher Jr. of Osawatomie have been appointed to the two new judgeship positions in the 6th Judicial District, which is composed of Bourbon, Linn and Miami counties.
Sweeney-Reeder currently is the Miami County Attorney, and Fisher Jr. is the owner of Richard M. Fisher LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.