The Miami County Board of Commissioners will be looking for a new county counselor in the coming weeks.
Longtime County Counselor David Heger plans to retire, effective Dec. 31.
Commission Chairman Rob Roberts announced Heger’s retirement at the end of the commission’s regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 9.
“David’s journey with Miami County began (approximately) in 1977 when he got elected as the county attorney,” Roberts said.
After serving two terms as county attorney, Heger began serving as county counselor in 1994, Roberts said. Combined, Heger has served Miami County for approximately 43 years, the chairman said.
“Mr. Heger asked that this be very brief and not celebratory, but we’d like to present him with his own personal computer as a present from the Miami County commissioners,” Roberts said. “Thank you for your service.”
The audience, commissioners and staff gave Heger a standing ovation as he walked up to Chairman Roberts to accept the computer.
“I encourage staff when time permits that they congratulate David and thank him for his service to the county,” Roberts said.
The search for Heger's successor will get underway.
“Sometime in the weeks to come the county administrator (Shane Krull) will make an announcement about housing that role,” Roberts said.
