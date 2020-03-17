County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts has declared a state of local emergency exists for Miami County as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The declaration, effective Tuesday, March 17, prohibits large gatherings with more than 10 people in attendance in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a respiratory disease that is transferred easily from person to person and can cause serious illness or death, according to the declaration.
The number of confirmed presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Kansas increased Tuesday to 16, with 10 cases in Johnson County, three cases in Wyandotte County, including one coronavirus-related death, and one case each in Butler, Douglas and Franklin counties. The Cass County (Mo.) Health Department announced Monday, March 16, the county’s first presumptive positive case occurred in Drexel, Mo., southeast of Louisburg.
The U.S. death toll climbed to 108 on Tuesday, with deaths attributed to COVID-19 recorded now in 18 states. The number of cases in the U.S. has topped 6,400. Nearly 200,000 cases have been documented worldwide. The global death toll on Tuesday evening was 7,905, with more than 3,200 deaths in China, where COVID-19 originated, and 2,500 deaths in Italy.
Locally, the Miami County declaration prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people does not include governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals, according to the document.
For any size gatherings, the county recommends residents follow the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health officials and medical providers. The declaration does not limit or modify any previous directives issued by state or local health officials.
The declaration will be in place for seven days unless the board of county commissioners terminates it earlier or renews it.
County commissioners plan to discuss the declaration at their 1 p.m. meeting Wednesday, March 18, in the commission chambers at the county administration building.
