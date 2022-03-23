PAOLA — Miami County is storm ready.
Andy Bailey with the National Weather Service (NWS) on Wednesday, March 16, presented the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and County Commission with a StormReady sign attesting to the county’s readiness. The designation signifies the county has worked with NWS to prepare for adverse weather in a multitude of ways through the weather service’s StormReady program.
In introducing Bailey, the NWS warning coordination meteorologist, Sheriff Frank Kelly told county commissioners deputy Mike Fleming, Emergency Management coordinator, and Bailey have been working together on a StormReady project that a lot of counties do to get prepared for natural disasters.
Bailey said for the past several years NWS has been working closely with emergency management in Miami County, specifically Fleming and Kelly.
“It’s really through their leadership and collaboration that I’m able to be here today,” Bailey said. “Sheriff Kelly said many counties achieve this. I can assure you many more don’t. This is a relatively rare designation we are making, and it happens because we have a very good relationship with Miami County.”
Bailey said NWS has worked closely with the county to be prepared for weather events, as well as on special events taking place in the county throughout the year.
“Every weather system that comes through, we’re working collaboratively with them and they are distributing information, using it to make decisions on a county level to keep citizens safe and aware of what’s coming in,” Bailey said.
The StormReady program, developed by NWS and used by the county, is designed to assist county personnel in the event of threatening weather or the possibility of threatening weather, including:
- Preparation: emergency management and the sheriff’s office have the responsibility to execute operational plans, with support from the NWS, for public events that could be impacted by weather.
Part of that preparation is information, and Fleming encourages local residents to sign up for the county’s emergency notification system called Everbridge. Residents can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
- Awareness: It is the responsibility of emergency management and the communications division of the sheriff’s office to be aware of threatening or possible threatening weather situations that could impact the county, and obtain this information for dissemination to county personnel as needed or requested.
- Storm sirens: The activation of outdoor warning sirens under the control of emergency management and the sheriff’s office will be done anytime NWS has issued a tornado warning for Miami County.
In a recent interview, Fleming said Miami County has 15 storm sirens, but he emphasized that, like all storm sirens, they are designed to be heard outdoors and not necessarily indoors.
In addition, the county also can set off four storm sirens in the city limits of Louisburg. The city of Paola has nine storm sirens, and Osawatomie has four, and those cities control their own sirens.
Fleming said the sirens have been strategically placed throughout the county in areas where people are likely to gather outside, such as campgrounds at Hillsdale Lake and mobile home parks. They are also located in rural communities, such as Hillsdale, Block, Fontana, Beagle and Bucyrus.
In addition to communication between agencies and public notification, the StormReady program addresses storm spotter assignments.
Bailey said StormReady is not a designation saying the county is weather proof.
“We all understand that is not possible,” Bailey said. “But it is a designation saying that Miami County has done the things to a very high standard — showing that they are building a weather-resilient and weather-ready county, and to us at the National Weather Service that’s extraordinarily important.”
Kelly told commissioners the StormReady sign presented by Bailey will be placed in locations throughout the county.
“So I not only wanted to congratulate sheriff Kelly and deputy Fleming, but the entire commission as well, because this is a significant achievement, and I’m very happy to be here,” Bailey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.