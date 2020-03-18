Miami County eateries have been ordered to close their dine-in options to the public, starting Thursday, March 19, but carry-out, drive-through windows, and delivery services will still be available.
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Local Health Officer Dr. Donald Banks has ordered all restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theaters in Miami County closed to the public, effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, March 19, and lasting until 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, except that those establishments may continue to provide carryout, drive-through and delivery good and beverage services, according to the declaration.
The order also prohibits all large public gatherings of more than 10 people, except for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.
Miami County Health Director Rita McKoon told county commissioners Wednesday, March 18, that these are the same directives that have been issued in Johnson County, Kansas City, Mo., and some other counties. County commissioners offered their support for the order.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death. Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in neighboring Johnson and Franklin counties, as well as in Drexel, Mo., southeast of Louisburg. Kansas has recorded one coronavirus-related death in Wyandotte County. Local health and county government officials are taking extra precautions to protect county residents, they said in the declaration.
On Tuesday, March 17, Miami County Commission Chairman Rob Roberts found that a disaster had occurred, or the threat of one was imminent within Miami County, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and issued an emergency declaration that also prohibits public gatherings of more than 10 people, following the same stipulations as the Local Health Officer's order. The County Commission on Wednesday, March 18, extended that declaration to last until Tuesday, April 2, unless the governing body decides to extend it again at its April 1 meeting.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Miami County Local Health Officer all recommended implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of the virus, including cancellation of large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings as well as the temporary closing of public gathering spaces like restaurants and theaters.
As of the evening of Wednesday, March 18, 118 deaths had been recorded in 18 U.S. states, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, more than 8,700 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to the CSSE.
Kansas has recorded 21 presumptive positive cases, including 11 in Johnson County, five in Wyandotte County, two in Leavenworth County and one each in Franklin, Douglas and Butler counties.
The full text of the emergency order of the Local Health Officer is listed below:
~~~~~
Emergency Public Health Order issues on this 17th day of March, 2020, to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus {COVID-19) epidemic in Miami County, Kansas, pursuant to the authority provided in K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65-129b and other applicable laws or regulations.
WHEREAS, the Local Health Officer is authorized and required, pursuant, to K.S.A. 65-119 and K.S.A. 65- 129b to immediately exercise and maintain a supervision over known or suspected cases of any infectious or contagious disease during its continuance, and to issue orders seeing that all such cases are properly handle and that the provisions of the Kansas public health laws as to isolation, quarantine and disinfection are duly enforced; and
WHEREAS, the Local Health Office is appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and is authorized to prohibit public gatherings when necessary for the control of any and all infectious or contagious diseases, pursuant to K.S.A. 65-129b; and
WHEREAS, on the 17th day of March, 2020, the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners of Miami County, Kansas found that a disaster had occurred, or the threat thereof was imminent within Miami County, Kansas as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the confirmed outbreak and person-to-person spread of COVID-19 in the United States, Kansas and Miami County; and
WHEREAS, COVID-19, a respiratory disease that spreads easily from person to person and may result in serious illness or death, has been confirmed in Kansas and in Johnson County, resulting in serious illness and at least one death to date in Kansas; and
WHEREAS, such conditions endanger health, safety and welfare of persons and property within the border of Miami County, Kansas; and
WHEREAS, TO REDUCE THE SPREAD OF covid-19, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment {KDHE) and the Miami County Local Health Officer, all recommend implementation of community mitigation strategies to increase containment of the virus, including cancellation of large gatherings and social distancing in smaller gatherings; and
WHEREAS, the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 and the resulting epidemic in Kansas and Miami County continue to threaten the life and health of our citizens and visitors as well as the economy and remains a public disaster affecting life, health, property and the public peace.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDERED by the Local Health Officer, pursuant to the above authorities that:
1. All large public gatherings of people in the County are prohibited. Large public gatherings are those with more than tern (10) people in attendance or anticipated to attend, both indoor and outdoor, except for governmental and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals. A "gathering" does not include normal operation at spaces where persons may be in transit or coming and going individually or in groups of less than ten (10) persons. For all gatherings of people, the health officer strongly encourages everyone to follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials and private medical providers.
2. All restaurants, dining facilities, bars, taverns, clubs and movie theatres in Miami County, Kansas are hereby ordered closed to the public effect at 12:01 am on March 19, 2020 until 12:01 am on April 2, 2020, except that any such establishment may continue to provide carryout, drivethrough and delivery good and beverage services. In all sera, establishment must follow the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDC), federal, state and local public health officials for social distancing and infection control measures.
3. This Order may be supplements or modified as required for the effective and efficient management and control of the Coronavirus epidemic in the County by further order or direction of the Miami County Health Department or by the Miami County Local Health Officer Dr. Donald Banks.
