Three Miami County commissioners and a new Miami County attorney were sworn into office Monday, Jan. 9.
The swearing-in ceremony took place inside the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building, and the oaths of office were administered by Chief District Judge Amy Harth.
J. Colin Reynolds was sworn into office as the new Miami County Attorney. Reynolds previously served as assistant county attorney in Barton County.
Reynolds succeeds former County Attorney Elizabeth Sweeney-Reeder, who recently was appointed by the governor to a judgeship position with the 6th Judicial District which serves Miami, Linn and Bourbon counties.
During a Miami County Republican Party convention in December, precinct delegates voted 32-12 to select Reynolds to be the next county attorney over current Deputy Miami County Attorney Sarah Stewart. Both are registered Republicans and were the only nominees.
Tyler Vaughan retains his Miami County Commission District No. 4 seat after being sworn into office, but he is joined by two new commissioners.
Jene Vickrey was sworn into the District No. 1 seat, and Keith Diediker was sworn into the District No. 5 seat. Vickrey defeated incumbent Phil Dixon in the Republican primary, and Diediker defeated incumbent Danny Gallagher.
