Miami County’s 2023 asphalt program has been established, but the bidding process will determine if any of the projects will have to be adjusted.
Matt Oehlert, the county’s project manager, told county commissioners at a recent meeting the asphalt program will take place in conjunction with a sales-tax-funded road project on Old Kansas City Road.
Contracted mill and overlays are planned at the following locations:
Old Kansas City Road, from 335th Street to 327th Street
Hospital Drive, from 311th Street to 343rd Street
Hedge Lane, from 311th Street to 319th Street
319th Street, from Hedge Lane to Oak Grove
A bid alternate will be added to the construction bids for a mill and overlay project on Block Road, from 319th Street to 343rd Street.
Oehlert said the project will be let for bids in early spring, with construction starting this summer.
The sales tax project includes mill and overlay work on Old Kansas City Road, from the Osawatomie city limits to 335th Street.
Commissioner George Pretz asked when the county plans to bid the asphalt work for the sales tax project north of Osawatomie.
“Those two projects will bid at the exact same time,” Oehlert said. “The intent is to have one bidder do both projects, from two different funding sources.”
The commission has already authorized the Old Kansas City Road sales tax project. On Feb. 15, commissioners authorized the 2023 asphalt program.
“If the bids come in and we can’t afford it, then we can make adjustments,” Commissioner Rob Roberts said.
