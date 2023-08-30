230830_mr_courthouse_01

Voters in November will decide whether or not to approve a new quarter-cent sales tax to fund the renovation and expansion of the Miami County Courthouse.

Miami County commissioners have been adamant about the need to renovate and repair the historic Miami County Courthouse and build additional courtroom space for the cramped Miami County District Court.

Whether or not those improvements are paid for by a new quarter-cent sales tax or potential property tax increases via future hikes in the county budget is something voters will decide when they head to the polls during the Nov. 7 general election.

