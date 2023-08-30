Miami County commissioners have been adamant about the need to renovate and repair the historic Miami County Courthouse and build additional courtroom space for the cramped Miami County District Court.
Whether or not those improvements are paid for by a new quarter-cent sales tax or potential property tax increases via future hikes in the county budget is something voters will decide when they head to the polls during the Nov. 7 general election.
Miami County commissioners, during their Aug. 23 meeting, voted unanimously to approve the wording of the ballot question prepared by bond counsel Mary Carson. The ballot question will read:
Shall the following be adopted?
Shall a retailers’ sales tax in the amount of one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) be levied in Miami County, Kansas, to take effect April 1, 2024, or as soon thereafter as such tax may be levied by the Kansas Department of Revenue, with revenue from the tax used to fund (1) construction of a new building to house additional courtrooms and related activities, and (2) improvements and renovations of the historic Miami County Courthouse, and all things necessary and related thereto; and provided that such retailers’ sales tax shall expire when sales tax sufficient to pay all the costs of financing such facilities and improvements has been collected by retailers as determined by the Kansas Secretary of Revenue, all pursuant to K.S.A. 12-187 et seq., as amended?
The vote was eventually unanimous, but not before the commissioners debated the ballot wording and listened to Commissioner Jene Vickrey express his concerns about plans for the courthouse expansion.
Commissioner Rob Roberts suggested changing the order that No. 1 and No. 2 are listed in the ballot question so that the courthouse renovation is listed before the expansion.
“I want to be sure that our highlight is renovation and restoration of our 125-year-old building,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan agreed and added that he would even be in favor of using wording that refers to improvements and renovations to the Miami County Courthouse campus, which would cover the entire area.
County Administrator Shane Krull said he would be hesitant to change the wording without consulting Carson, so if the commissioners did want to change the wording, he suggested tabling the agenda item another week. He added that ballot language needs to be submitted to the county clerk by Sept. 1.
Vickrey suggested the possibility of splitting the question into an eighth-cent sales tax for the courthouse renovations and eighth-cent sales tax for the new construction, but that proposal did not gain traction with the other commissioners.
Vickrey said he agrees with his fellow commissioners that sales tax would be better for the project than increasing property taxes, and he agrees to let voters decide, but his main issue is with the current cost estimates associated with the courthouse expansion.
“My heartburn with this is that I believe we can live in a budget that’s much tighter than building a $10 million or more expensive new courthouse when we have properties that are within a block that we could buy and renovate and then move court space into this building (Administration Building) and do a walkway from the jail here,” Vickrey said. “And we could do that on a much tighter budget than doing a new construction.”
Vickrey specifically mentioned the former Citizens State Bank building for sale at the corner of Wea and Pearl streets as being a feasible option for new court space, especially because of its sally port area. In a previous meeting, Vickrey also mentioned the First Presbyterian Church building for sale on Peoria Street as another option.
Roberts talked about the issues the commission has dealt with while searching for a solution for the expanded court facilities. He said purchasing an existing offsite building would require renovation costs and additional jail staffing for inmate transportation and security.
The former sheriff’s office building next to the courthouse is not conducive for court space because of its current design and layout with small rooms, Roberts said.
As for a potential walkway, Roberts said that likely would have a hefty cost because he remembers the underground tunnel costing about $700,000 to connect the courthouse with the Miami County Detention Center across the street when it was built.
Roberts said he supports a one-campus setup for the courthouse.
“Treanor (HL Architects) has come back with some ideas, and the cost is around $20 to $25 million for everything, including the building renovation, restoration and the demo of the old and the addition,” Roberts said, adding that he’s not sure what the number will end up being, but the commission will work to keep that number tight.
Commissioner Keith Diediker also supported the idea of one campus and still utilizing the underground tunnel for inmate transportation. It has been proposed to extend the tunnel to connect with the new proposed courthouse addition to the north, where the old sheriff’s office is located.
Roberts outlined a variety of issues at the existing courthouse that need immediate attention. Those issues include: roof replacement, window replacement, replace HVAC units in the attic, modernize the IT system, upgrade electrical systems, repair bricks with tuckpointing, and renovate the basement, which currently houses the law library and storage. The plan, Roberts said, is to locate community corrections into the basement instead of its current location in the old Dr. Banks building behind the administration building.
“Those are just a snapshot of what we know are the issues,” Roberts said, adding that they haven’t even done the full report on the building yet.
Pretz added that the two small courtrooms on the ground floor of the courthouse also need to be renovated and updated, as well as the clerk’s area and offices for judges and the county attorney.
Roberts eventually made a motion to approve the ballot language as presented, and Diediker seconded the motion.
“We certainly need to move forward with the project,” Roberts said, adding that the ballot question is giving citizens the opportunity to decide how they want to pay for the needed courthouse improvements.
Before voting, Vickrey expressed his dilemma in that he supports two thirds of what is being proposed, but not the budget.
Vaughan reminded him that the ballot question does not commit the county to building any specific design. It just allows the county to use sales tax funding to renovate the courthouse and evaluate options for expansion.
“I think you’re getting ahead of yourself with allocating whether this be new construction or existing building,” Vaughan said. “All we’re saying is we need a quarter-cent sales tax in order to make the decisions as to what we need to do.”
Roberts agreed, adding that the exact new jail design wasn’t known when that quarter-cent sales tax was approved by voters in April 2013.
“We have some architectural concepts, but we’ve not approved anything,” Roberts said. “In fact, the previous ones, we flat rejected.”
Earlier this year, Jeff Lane of TreanorHL Architects gave a presentation of the courthouse judicial needs study during a Miami County Commission study session, but county commissioners didn’t like the lofty cost estimates of any of the three proposed options, which all had price tags of more than $50 million.
Diediker told Vickrey that once they know they have the quarter-cent sales tax secured, the commission could look at the options of purchasing and renovating nearby buildings.
“I think we’re all in agreement that we don’t want to pay for it with property tax,” Pretz said.
Vickrey said he’d like a commitment that they would consider the cost of Citizens State Bank rather than doing new construction.
Vaughan said the commission has always considered all options, and he expects that to continue.
“That’s a fair request,” Vaughan said.
The commissioners eventually voted unanimously to approve the ballot language for the quarter-cent sales proposal.
