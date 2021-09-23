Miami County had 90-plus active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 22, down from approximately 200 active cases one week ago.
“Of the active cases, 49 of those are pediatric,” Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday.
“(Miami County) Health Department is reporting five new hospitalizations, including a pediatric patient under the age of nine,” Whelan said.
The health department also reported one new death occurred in the past week, a 78-year-old female, raising the county’s death total to 55.
Whelan said the county has multiple clusters which account for 15 percent of the active cases.
“Multiple clusters exist within classroom settings, sports teams – both school and rec teams – long-term care, assisted living and residential facilities,” Whelan said.
Whelan told commissioners he didn't have an update on breakthrough cases as of Wednesday morning but said he would get those numbers.
Thirty hospitals in the northeast region of the state, which includes the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro area, report 21 percent of staffed ICU beds are currently available, according to Whelan’s report.
By age group, Miami County residents who have been hospitalized are as follows: ages 0-9, one; ages 10-17, one; ages 18-24, zero; ages 25-34, nine; ages 35-44, 10; ages 45-54, 25; ages 55-64, 41; ages 65-74, 31; ages 75-84, 33; ages 85 and older, 12, according to Whelan’s report.
Miami County's positivity test rate for the last two weeks was 10.69 percent. The county’s total case count as of Wednesday was 3,979.
Statewide, 51 percent of Kansans have received one dose of vaccine and 45.8 percent have completed the vaccination series, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
Miami County’s vaccination numbers are similar.
As of Sept. 15, 49.1 percent of county residents over the age of 12 had received one dose, and 44.5 percent of county residents over age 12 had completed their vaccinations, according to Whelan’s report.
Miami County Health Department staff have vaccinated approximately 30 percent of the county’s population, administering 20,761 COVID-19 vaccines since January, according to the report.
Walk-in vaccination clinics are held every Monday at the health department, which is located at 1201 Lakemary Dr. in Paola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.