PAOLA – Pallets of face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are still available as Miami County Emergency Management looks to distribute its supplies as soon as possible.
PPE is available at no cost for any business, church, daycare, non-profit or similar-type entity based in Miami County, said Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
To obtain PPE, email Whelan at mwhelan@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov, or use this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLqCKDLxHI5wXjq1PK1FbNwNIt0cg2fbMzWuleJ0erkfnVtw/viewform?usp=sf_link
PPE supplies currently available include:
- Face shields
- N95 masks — public safety/health care
- KN95 masks
- Three-ply masks
- Surgical masks Level 1 and 3
- Level 1 child masks
- Alginate child mask (washable)
- Hanes cloth masks
- Isolation gowns
- Washable gowns
- Disposable gowns
- Disinfectant wipes
- Spray disinfectant
- Hand sanitizer (3.3 ounces and 1 gallon)
- Foaming soap (1 gallon, very limited supply)
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- All-purpose cleaners with and without bleach. Some pine and lemon scent available.
The county has been distributing PPE since receiving its first shipment from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) in late March 2020.
