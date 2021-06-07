210609_mr_ppe_supplies

Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan (left) and Sheriff Frank Kelly stack boxes of personal protective equipment (PPE) earlier this year in Miami County’s newly renovated storage facility where the former county jail was located next to the courthouse in Paola. The county still has plenty of PPE available for businesses, churches, daycares, non-profits and other entities based in Miami County.  

 Staff Photo

PAOLA – Pallets of face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPE) are still available as Miami County Emergency Management looks to distribute its supplies as soon as possible.

PPE is available at no cost for any business, church, daycare, non-profit or similar-type entity based in Miami County, said Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

To obtain PPE, email Whelan at mwhelan@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov, or use this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdLqCKDLxHI5wXjq1PK1FbNwNIt0cg2fbMzWuleJ0erkfnVtw/viewform?usp=sf_link

PPE supplies currently available include:

  • Face shields
  • N95 masks — public safety/health care
  • KN95 masks
  • Three-ply masks
  • Surgical masks Level 1 and 3
  • Level 1 child masks
  • Alginate child mask (washable)
  • Hanes cloth masks
  • Isolation gowns
  • Washable gowns
  • Disposable gowns
  • Disinfectant wipes
  • Spray disinfectant
  • Hand sanitizer (3.3 ounces and 1 gallon)
  • Foaming soap (1 gallon, very limited supply)
  • Paper towels
  • Toilet paper
  • All-purpose cleaners with and without bleach. Some pine and lemon scent available.

The county has been distributing PPE since receiving its first shipment from the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDEM) in late March 2020.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

