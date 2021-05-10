COVID-19 vaccinations have exceeded an important benchmark in Miami County, local health officials said.
Miami County Health Department (MCHD) reported April 29 it had administered over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines.
“A huge thank you goes out to our hardworking staff and many community volunteers who’ve helped us reach this significant milestone in Miami County!” MCHD posted on its Facebook page.
MCHD continues to collect responses to its vaccination interest form, which is now available for anyone 12 years of age and older to fill out.
MCHD said in a Tuesday, May 4, Facebook post that it is working with schools, Lakemary Center, pharmacies and the public “to gather information on 12+ Pfizer interest for when it does get approved – we anticipate sometime this month.”
Once an interest form is submitted, department staff will use it to contact individuals about scheduling a vaccination appointment for all phases of the state’s roll-out plan, according to the department.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners Wednesday, May 5, youths would have to get parental permission before they could receive the 12+ Pfizer dose.
Whelan provided county commissioners with a vaccine distribution update from the health department.
As of Monday, May 3, MCHD had administered 5,271 first doses and 4,622 second doses of Moderna and 296 doses of Johnson and Johnson.
MCHD also has reallocated 2,200 doses to Auburn LTC and Auburn Retail, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with schools, childcare providers and Tri-Ko employees/residents and others who qualify, according to the report.
For those who are homebound, MCHD said it is scheduling in-home vaccination appointments.
The health department has completed 44 first- and second-dose clinics since January 2021, with nine clinics scheduled through May for all phases.
Whelan also gave commissioners an update on active COVID-19 cases in the county.
The county has approximately 25 active cases, an increase of nine since last week’s report, Whelan told commissioners. The active cases include one cluster at a health care facility as of April 28, according to MCHD.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Miami County’s total case count is 2,750 as of Wednesday, May 5. The county’s death toll remains unchanged at 42.
The positivity test rate for the past two weeks remains low at 2.73 percent, Whelan said.
Whelan provided commissioners with some more encouraging news. KDHE is reporting no variant strains of COVID-19 exist in Miami County as of May 3, he said. The report indicates 37 counties, including Johnson, have reported variant strains.
Whelan said KDHE is reporting that 38.8 percent of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
