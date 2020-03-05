PAOLA - Ever since news of the coronavirus (COVID-19) began making headlines throughout the world, Christena Beer has been busy answering questions at the Miami County Health Department.
As a disease investigator, emergency preparedness official and community outreach nurse, she’s fielded queries from a variety of people, ranging from concerned residents to local government officials offering their services.
“There’s a lot of hype and concern right now, but the best option is to stay calm and monitor the situation,” Beer said.
There are more than 96,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, with most of those taking place in mainland China, where the virus originated. There have also been more than 3,300 deaths attributed to the virus, according to updated statistics provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
There have only been 162 reported cases in the United States, with most of those located in California and Washington on the West Coast. There have been no reported cases in Kansas or Missouri.
Beer said some Kansas counties are monitoring travelers who may have recently been in or near areas exposed to the coronavirus, but Miami County is not one of them.
“Our risk to the public is very low at this time,” Beer said.
That doesn’t mean, though, that officials aren’t taking precautions and planning for different scenarios.
“Miami County Health Department continuously prepares for and trains to respond to public health threats such as COVID-19,” Beer said. “We work closely with our regional partners, our colleagues in other local health departments, local healthcare providers, local ESF-8 (Emergency Support Function) partners, as well as our contacts with Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay abreast on the current happenings, and to ensure that effective coordinated and response efforts are taking place.”
Beer said the Miami County Health Department has taken a variety of actions during the past few weeks, including:
- Providing situational awareness and guidance to healthcare providers on how to identify and evaluate persons at risk for this novel virus, as well as providing infection control measures.
- Increasing disease surveillance efforts and communication with community partners.
- Reviewing plans and issuing releases based on the current situation.
Plans also are in place, Beer said, to coordinate with community stakeholders such as county government, schools, healthcare agencies and other ESF-8 partners within Miami County. Beer also plans to make a presentation during the quarterly emergency preparedness meeting set for March 16.
The Miami County Health Department issued a news release Wednesday, March 4, assuring residents that there have been no confirmed cases in the county and no local travelers are being monitored. The Johnson County Health Department issued a similar release March 3, stating there have been no confirmed cases in that county either.
The number of travelers being monitored in other counties fluctuates daily, the Miami County release states.
“Travelers are monitored for symptoms for 14 days after they arrive into the United States. Travelers are asked to self-quarantine and report symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath to the health department. Contacts (family, friends, colleagues) of individuals without symptoms do not need to self-quarantine (can go to work, school) and pose no risk to the community, according to the release.
Only individuals meeting certain criteria will be considered a person under investigation (PUI) and will be tested for the virus, according to the release. That criteria includes:
- History of travel to countries where widespread transmission is occurring (China, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Japan) and fever and respiratory symptoms within 14 days of symptom onset.
- Close contact (about 6 feet) with a person that has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and fever and respiratory symptoms (cough and shortness of breath).
- Fever and severe acute lower respiratory illness (e.g., pneumonia) requiring hospitalization and without an alternative diagnosis (e.g., influenza).
Prevention tips, according to the release, include:
- Staying away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system.
- Staying home when sick.
- Practicing personal hygiene habits including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Staying informed is also an important prevention tip, Beer said, and she encouraged residents to visit the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/COVID19 for the latest information.
On Tuesday, March 3, KDHE formally announced the launch of the agency’s online resource center for Kansans to learn about COVID-19 and get answers to commonly asked questions.
“The best thing Kansans can do is be informed,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE secretary. “COVID-19 is a new virus and, as a result, many people have questions about it and how to keep their families safe. The COVID-19 resource center will provide a centralized location for Kansans to go to learn the most up-to-date information.”
Local residents can visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus to learn more about the virus.
“KDHE is working closely with local and federal authorities to ensure that every effort is made to keep Kansans safe and healthy,” Norman said. “In addition to educating yourself about the virus, the public can also take precautions to prevent the spread of it by doing simple things like washing your hands, practicing good hygiene techniques and staying home if you’re sick. This is the best defense to COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.