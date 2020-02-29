PAOLA — Miami County has hired a professional cleaning service to clean the county courthouse.
The transition from county employed-janitor to Coverall, a national cleaning service, will save the county about $30,000 annually, Building and Grounds Director Jim Starling said Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the County Commission meeting.
Instead of filling the vacant janitorial position responsible for cleaning the courthouse, located at 120 S. Pearl St. in Paola, Starling proposed hiring a cleaning service to do the work.
Starling said during the commission’s study session earlier that day that Coverall is a reputable firm that is bonded and insured and completes a background screening of its employees.
The contract calls for Coverall to clean the courthouse three times a week at an annual cost of $20,520, or $1,710 per month.
The annual cost Miami County paid to employ a janitor — in wages and benefits — to do the job was $51,661 per year, which equates to about $4,305 per month, according to Starling’s report.
The Coverall: Health-Based Cleaning System has 8,000 franchised businesses in the U.S. and internationally that serve about 50,000 customers, according to the company’s website.
In the contract, Coverall pledges to clean and disinfect commons areas, bathrooms, floors and other locations with hospital-grade disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. The cleaning crew will use multi-filtration vacuums to improve indoor air quality and microfiber cleaning cloths and mop heads to prevent cross-contamination, according to the contract.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the contract with Coverall.
And commissioners commended Starling for saving the county about $30,000 per year.
