BUCYRUS — The county is withdrawing its application for a state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to help offset the cost of making improvements to the wastewater lagoon system at Bucyrus.
County commissioners instead are exploring another possible alternative to fix the 21-year-old system that has repeatedly failed effluent discharge testing.
Code Services Director Dave Delp told county commissioners at their Dec. 1 meeting that Miami County instead is pursuing an alternative design and joint public works project with the city of Spring Hill.
“We are in talks with them about an alternative design method to get the wastewater from Bucyrus to Spring Hill,” Delp said.
Though county and city officials have had preliminary discussions about the proposed project, the county has not made a formal proposal to Spring Hill’s governing body.
“We’ll be introducing a letter to their governing (body) here in shortcoming with basically a fundamental agreement to pursue this further,” County Administrator Shane Krull said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, who represents Spring Hill and the surrounding area, said the initial discussions with city officials have been productive.
“We’ve had several positive conversations with Spring Hill and have not (encountered) any resistance to any of this at this point, so it’s been positive,” Vaughan said.
Krull said the project alternatives to address the existing plant range from $2.4 million to $4.2 million. The sewer line project to Spring Hill is estimated at $2.4 million, he said.
Delp and Krull said the plan is to reapply for the Kansas Department of Commerce’s block grant next year with a new project scope.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked if the current grant application can be changed at this point to reflect the new project.
Delp said the deadline to resubmit the application for the 2022 CDBG has already passed.
Krull expanded on that point.
“Non-discharging lagoon is what we originally submitted for, and as we went through the process it was discovered that it probably wasn’t the best opportunity for us, but we were past the deadlines to resubmit,” Krull said. “But based on the length of time it was going to take for the project anyhow, we’ll pull ourselves out of consideration for this and reintroduce (the application) next year.”
Delp and Krull discussed several possible funding methods to help pay for the new project in addition to the CDBG.
Commissioner Phil Dixon asked if the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) had set a timeframe for when the project needed to be completed.
Delp said KDHE is aware of the county’s plans to fix the problem and has taken its foot off the gas pedal.
Krull agreed with that assessment.
“With the situation we have, we’ve been in discussions with KDHE via our consultant, BG Consultants, to know that we’re addressing (the issue),” Krull said. “And in a lot of instances it takes anywhere from three to five years to get these matters from start to finish to resolved.
“I think if we had opted to ignore it, it would be viewed differently from the state versus being proactive with them to find a solution,” he said.
Commissioner George Pretz asked about the debt on the current lagoon system.
The Bucyrus debt was refinanced in 2015 for a total of $284,000. Finance Director Steve Lyman indicated over $200,000 was still owed.
County officials were unsure at this point if the remaining debt on the lagoon system could be rolled into any of the funding options the county is exploring to pay for the new project.
