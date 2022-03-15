The county has issued 620 burn permits through its online permit system since it was launched in mid-November.
Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator for the county, said Tuesday, March 15, that 151 of those permits have been issued in the last 30 days.
Permits are required, and the permit holder should call 294-3232, Option 4, when they plan to burn.
The new online burn permit system will save applicants a little leg work.
Whelan said the new system should help streamline the process because it will no longer be necessary for someone to get a paper permit.
Those who do not have computer access or have trouble filling out the form can call the sheriff’s office dispatch center and the on-duty dispatchers will assist them in filling out the permit, Whelan said.
Whelan said the online site will have a map showing burn permit locations along with contact information and the type of burn, which fire chiefs and dispatch centers can access.
The online permits can be found on the front page of the county’s website under important links. The website’s address is www.miamicountyks.org.
