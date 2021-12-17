211222_mr_burn_permit_01

Instructor Bryce Haverkamp of the Kansas Forest Service supervises a controlled burn during a recent training exercise for members of the Paola Fire Department. The county has made burn permits accessible online, starting Wednesday, Dec. 15.

 Andy Martin / Paola Fire Department

The county has started a new online burn permit system that will save applicants a little leg work.

Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator for the county, said the new system should help streamline permits because it will no longer be necessary for someone to get a paper permit.

“Folks won't have to go to their local fire or police station to obtain a permit,” he said.

Whelan said Tuesday, Nov. 14, the county planned to launch the new online system the next morning.

The online permits can be found at this address: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/YtNZCNkyALcNnzq5Imlpji?domain=gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com

Those who do not have computer access can call the sheriff’s office dispatch center and the on-duty dispatchers will assist them in filling out the permit, Whelan said.

Whelan said the online site will have a map showing burn permit locations along with contact information and the type of burn, which fire chiefs and dispatch centers can access.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

