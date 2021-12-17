The county has started a new online burn permit system that will save applicants a little leg work.
Mark Whelan, emergency management coordinator for the county, said the new system should help streamline permits because it will no longer be necessary for someone to get a paper permit.
“Folks won't have to go to their local fire or police station to obtain a permit,” he said.
Whelan said Tuesday, Nov. 14, the county planned to launch the new online system the next morning.
The online permits can be found at this address: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/YtNZCNkyALcNnzq5Imlpji?domain=gcc02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com
Those who do not have computer access can call the sheriff’s office dispatch center and the on-duty dispatchers will assist them in filling out the permit, Whelan said.
Whelan said the online site will have a map showing burn permit locations along with contact information and the type of burn, which fire chiefs and dispatch centers can access.
