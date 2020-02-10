PAOLA – A Paola farmer has entered into a lease agreement with Miami County to produce hay on 100 acres of Miami County Airport land.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the lease with Jerod Ryckert for $32.60 per tillable acre for an annual cost of $3,260.
County Attorney David Heger told commissioners Ryckert has been leasing the ground for several years and has always made his payments on time. The lease agreement runs through Oct. 31, 2020, with Ryckert having the option to automatically renew the agreement annually through October 2022.
“It’s a fair price and you know who you are dealing with,” Commissioner George Pretz said. “They’re good people.”
The agreement specifies farming equipment, machinery, supplies and bales of hay are not to be stored in the proximity of the runways or taxiways. The lease also specifies the land can only be used for hay – pasturing livestock or planting other crops is not permitted.
In other business, commissioners:
- Approved a resolution to deny a petition by the city of Gardner to annex a 20-acre parcel where its water treatment plant is located on Moonlight Road in Miami County. At the commission’s Jan. 15 meeting, a motion to approve the annexation request failed 2-3, with commissioners Rob Roberts and Phil Dixon voting “yes,” and commissioners Danny Gallagher, George Pretz and Tyler Vaughan voting “no.”
- Approved Roberts’ recommendation to appoint Kevin Collins to the Miami County Planning Commission to replace Chris Dyer.
- Approved a resolution awarding tax abstract services for years 2020 and prior to Security 1st Title of Paola for $125 per parcel.
