PAOLA — Miami County commissioners learned an additional investment would be necessary to correct a flaw in the county’s election machines that allows voters to change ballot styles — whether it be done by accident or misdeed.
The county in May 2019 purchased 125 ExpressVote Tabulators for $685,220 from Election Systems & Software.
Angie Frison, an ESS sales representative for the Omaha, Neb.-based company, attended the County Commission’s study session Dec. 21 to talk about a hiccup that allowed two voters to change their ballot styles in November.
During the general election canvass, County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White told canvassers a Paola voter went to the correct polling location at the Paola American Legion but somehow was able to vote an LC3 ballot style (Louisburg City 3) that should have only been offered at the Louisburg United Methodist Church.
It was discovered, during the county’s final balancing in preparation for the canvass, that the Louisburg ballot was included with the Paola ballots from the Legion.
Under the current process, when a voter is walked over to a voting machine, a blank ballot is inserted into the machine, and an election worker helps bring up the correct ballot for the voter.
The hiccup occurs when a person is voting the correct ballot electronically but then hits the “exit” button. The paper ballot is then ejected from the machine, and the person has to start the process over again by putting the ballot back into the machine.
White said voters usually will ask for assistance at that time, but some may choose to figure it out themselves. There is a menu option at that point which allows the voter to select their own ballot style, and in this case the person at the Paola Legion chose the Louisburg ballot.
Because of voter anonymity, White said there is no way to know afterward who cast that ballot, and once the LC3 ballot voted at the wrong location is added to the rest of the LC3 ballots, there is no way to decipher which one it is.
The scenario also played out at the Spring Hill Community Center, where someone was able to vote using an EMC3 (East Middle Creek 3) ballot style that should have only been available at the Circle Grove polling location.
At the canvass, White pointed out it occurred twice in an election in which 13,563 ballots were cast.
“It’d be great if there was a perfect system, but I don’t know if there is one,” she said.
White said, however, the problem needed to be addressed.
“It’s a huge concern,” White said. “Especially when a race is super close.”
When she met with commissioners Dec. 21, Frison acknowledged it was possible to switch ballot styles but said it happens very infrequently.
“Two out of 13,000 votes — I say that to show how many voters didn’t have that experience. It was a rare instance,” Frison said.
She said the voters either ejected the ballot or exceeded a five-minute time limit.
Federal guidelines require that voters be allowed to exit at any time during the voting process.
“There has to be a way for the voter to cancel the ballot or eject the ballot,” Frison said.
She commended County Clerk White and the commission for raising concerns about the issue.
“We care about every single vote, every single ballot and every single voter,” Frison said. “It has to be accurate. That’s our most important goal. So, I don’t want you to misinterpret what I’m saying when I talk about stats here.
“It’s important to you, and that’s why you are bringing it up, and I commend you for that,” she said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan pointed out how critical two votes can be in an election race, using a Louisburg City Council race in the November election that was decided by a couple of votes.
“Yes, it was two, but we had a very tight race that was within two votes, and it actually flipped during the canvassing,” Vaughan said.
Thankfully, the two ballots did not factor into the tight Louisburg race, Vaughan said.
“If they had been in that district, it would have been a huge problem for us,” he said.
Former commissioner Danny Gallagher pointed out the fault was on the company’s end, not the county. He asked if there was a way to update the software like for a computer system that would not require an additional charge.
Frison explained that voting machines are tightly regulated by the federal government, and such an update would not be an easy task and could take two years to implement.
She offered a couple of solutions that would require the purchase of additional technology.
One solution would be to the express vote printer.
“It prints the voter’s ballot style directly on the ballot for that voter, so that couldn’t happen again.”
She discussed another system that would place a bar code on the ballot, and that marker would prevent the ballot style from being changed.
Frison said another solution some counties use is to put up a flyer or sign on every voting machine to let voters know they must notify a poll official if they exit out of their session. Then a poll worker, not the individual voter, would insert the ballot back in the machine and select the correct ballot style.
Commissioners asked White to work with Frison to consider possible options and what it would cost to correct the problem.
Commissioners did not express a desire to make an additional investment.
“We’re not really interested in buying another piece of equipment to solve this,” Commission Chair Rob Roberts said.
