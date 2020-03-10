Miami County commissioners have contracted with a firm to develop a new comprehensive plan for the county.
The timing couldn’t be better for a new comprehensive plan because stakeholders across the county are already working with a different firm to formulate an economic development plan, commissioners and county staff said.
County commissioners voted 5-0 to contract with Olsson, Inc. dba Ochsner Hare & Hare, the Olsson Studio to provide Miami County with a comprehensive plan for $125,000. Olsson ranked highest during a request for qualifications (RFQ) process among firms being considered for the project.
Olsson Vice President Ken Boone has met with county commissioners during recent study sessions to talk about the project. Boone has worked on numerous comprehensive plans, including one most recently for Leavenworth County.
County Administrator Shane Krull said it is customary for counties to develop a new comprehensive plan every seven to 15 years.
“Especially in communities that have grown, which Miami County fits with its proximity to Kansas City,” Krull said.
The county administrator said the county has a lot of different pressures in terms of land use. Most of the population centers in the county are growing, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The 2020 U.S. Census, which takes place in April, should provide more concrete population numbers.
Krull said the county has not completed a formal comprehensive plan since 2004.
Two committees will be formed as part of Olsson’s approach to developing the comprehensive plan. A stakeholder committee will include 30 to 40 key property owners, business owners and residents, according to Olsson. A technical committee will include city and county staff members and representatives from various agencies and departments.
Olsson will conduct a kick-off meeting to define expectations and clarify project goals. Workshops will include a series of stakeholder and technical committee progress sessions, visioning exercises and ongoing planning and design sessions, according to Olsson.
Olsson will conduct four open houses in different locations throughout the county to allow the general public to engage in the process. Following the open houses, Olsson will refine the project concepts generated in the workshops and open houses, according to the contract.
After the preliminary planning has been reviewed by the county and Olsson, a fifth open house will be scheduled for the public to review the plan. Olsson will utilize social media and other outlets to encourage public engagement. Olsson also will prepare a dedicated project website.
Miami County retained Janet Ady, president and CEO of Ady Advantage, last May to provide economic development consulting services. Her Madison, Wis.-based firm was tasked with completing an economic development competitiveness assessment of the county, summarizing its findings and making recommendations for next steps.
The economic development strategic plan provided by Ady Advantage will be the primary source of economic/market data and findings for the comprehensive plan project, according to Olsson.
Olsson also will review the county’s 2004 comprehensive plan, economic development strategic plan, comprehensive transportation plan (1995), zoning regulations and subdivision regulations.
The year-long project is categorized into five phases:
- Project kickoff, management and progress meetings
- Project initiation, branding and discovery
- Marketing, visioning, online and in-person engagement and concept planning
- Plan development
- Plan review, refinement and adoption.
The project is scheduled for completion in February 2021.
After the County Commission approved the contract with Olsson, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan said he thought it was important to be working on a comprehensive plan and economic development strategy at the same time because they tie together.
“I know in the county, for several years and especially in the last year (since being elected), as I’ve gotten out to talk with more residents, the No. 1 concern is always having a plan. Well, here we go. We’re working on a plan. So I think it’s important to note that we are doing those in conjunction with each other.”
