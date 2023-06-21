230621_mr_courthouse_01

Miami County Courthouse is operating at full capacity, and the county is in need of new court facilities. County commissioners are moving forward with plans to put a sales tax question on the November ballot.

 File photo

Miami County commissioners have agreed to move forward with plans to put a proposed sales tax question on the November ballot to renovate and expand the historic Miami County Courthouse, but one commissioner is pushing for a different approach.

Miami County commissioners, during their June 14 meeting, voted 4-1 to direct staff to place a sales tax question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for the purpose of funding the construction of a courthouse annex and renovation of the historic courthouse.

