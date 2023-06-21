Miami County commissioners have agreed to move forward with plans to put a proposed sales tax question on the November ballot to renovate and expand the historic Miami County Courthouse, but one commissioner is pushing for a different approach.
Miami County commissioners, during their June 14 meeting, voted 4-1 to direct staff to place a sales tax question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot for the purpose of funding the construction of a courthouse annex and renovation of the historic courthouse.
The specifics of the proposal have not yet been finalized, but commissioners Rob Roberts, Tyler Vaughan, George Pretz and Keith Diediker agreed that sales tax would be the best funding option for the project.
Commissioner Jene Vickrey voted “no,” and he said he’d like to see the county consider purchasing the First Presbyterian Church building in Paola, which recently went up for sale with an asking price of $750,000.
“Why build something for $10 million when we can buy something that’s going to maybe be three times the space, a building that’s in great shape, for $750,000 Vickrey said. “I think it’s a great opportunity. At this time, I just don’t think that sales tax is the answer.”
Last fall, the county tasked TreanorHL Architects with conducting a “judicial space needs study for the county and the 6th Judicial District.”
The historic but aging Miami County Courthouse is in need of extensive repairs and renovation work to improve security and staff use. The need for more space was heightened last year when it was announced that the 6th Judicial District would be receiving two new judgeship positions.
The current courthouse was already at capacity, so the commission chambers of the Miami County Administration Building was temporarily set up to be used for court proceedings.
Jeff Lane of TreanorHL Architects gave a presentation of the judicial needs study during a Miami County Commission study session in February, but county commissioners didn’t like the lofty price tags of any of the three proposed options, which all could potentially cost more than $50 million.
Roberts said, during the June 14 meeting, that the commissioners flatly rejected those proposals, but something that is being considered is renovating and repairing the current courthouse for about $10.9 million and building a smaller addition at the site of the old jail and sheriff’s office north of the courthouse.
Roberts said the old jail site has a basement, and two new floors could potentially be added on top to serve the needs of the county at a cost of $10 to $12 million.
“We can do the job, but we do not want to raise property taxes to do it,” Roberts said.
An underground tunnel that connects the Miami County Detention Center with the courthouse went into operation when the detention center opened in 2018. Roberts said the tunnel allows for prisoners to safely be transported to court hearings without being taken through public areas. Roberts said the tunnel would also connect to the newly constructed courthouse annex as part of the plan he was describing.
If the new courtroom addition is constructed at an offsite location, such as the First Presbyterian Church building a few blocks away, it would create transportation issues for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office related to safety, staffing and vehicles, Roberts said, adding that he supports the sales tax funding route.
“We have an obligation to save that 125-year-old courthouse,” Roberts said. “It’s a gem.”
Vaughan also favored the sales tax option, and he expressed concerns about buying the church building. Vaughan said the building likely needs another $500,000 in renovation work in addition to the $750,000 asking price, which would be an immediate $1.2 million hit to taxpayers that likely would need to come from property tax.
Vickrey asked if a bond could be created for the project, but County Administrator Shane Krull said the county typically has only done bond issues on larger amounts.
“I just think it looks like a real opportunity to save the taxpayers money,” Vickrey said, adding that the church is listed at 30,000 square feet with 30 parking spaces, and the fellowship hall was only built 20 years ago.
Commissioners Diediker and Pretz both expressed their support for the sales tax question. Diediker said he’s in favor of fixing and adding on to the existing location because historical grants could help pay for up to 25 percent of the courthouse renovation.
“This gives the voters a chance to decide how they want to pay for it,” Diediker said.
Vickrey said the historic tax credits could still be used to fix the current courthouse if the county chose to purchase the church building for the new court space.
Pretz said the bottom line is the county needs more courtrooms, sales tax is the best way to pay for them, and the county should keep its historic courthouse.
“We’ve got a historic building, and we’ve got to save it,” Pretz said. “Now is the time.”
Krull said Sept. 1 is the deadline to have questions placed on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election. The commissioners said they will now focus on mapping out the specifics of the proposal, and Krull said he will reach out to the county’s financial advisor to prepare different scenarios for eighth-cent and quarter-cent sales tax options.
