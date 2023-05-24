Miami County Museum will host Will Haynes for a presentation and discussion of “The Civil War in Kansas,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 at the museum in Paola. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Contact the museum at (913) 294-4940 or visit micomuseum.org for more information.
PAOLA — Miami County Museum’s May speaker will focus on the Bleeding Kansas period that foreshadowed the national Civil War to come.
Will Hayes, director of engagement and learning for Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, will discuss how the Bleeding Kansas period placed Miami County at the center of the violent guerrilla warfare between proslavery and antislavery forces.
The public is invited to attend the free presentation, titled “The Civil War in Kansas,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Miami County Museum, located at 12 E. Peoria St. in Paola.
Some scholars think the Bleeding Kansas period was truly the start of the Civil War — right where Miami County residents live today.
From 1861-65, the border struggle continued to heat up as Kansans fended off Confederate attacks, accepted the formerly enslaved into their communities, and engaged in bitter political debates, according to a museum press release.
Men of all backgrounds — white, black, and Native American — served in uniform, while women managed farmsteads and formed societies to help the needy. This talk presents the story of Kansas during the Civil War and how it helped shape the state’s image for years afterward, according to the release.
Hayes earned a doctorate degree in history from the University of Kansas and has contributed to public history projects involving the New York Times, the Truman Library Institute, and the Kansas City Public Library, according to the release.
Support for “The Civil War in Kansas” has been provided by the Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
