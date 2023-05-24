230524_mr_museum_speaker_01

Miami County Museum will host Will Haynes for a presentation and discussion of “The Civil War in Kansas,” at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 1:00 at the museum in Paola. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Contact the museum at (913) 294-4940 or visit micomuseum.org for more information.

PAOLA — Miami County Museum’s May speaker will focus on the Bleeding Kansas period that foreshadowed the national Civil War to come.

Will Hayes, director of engagement and learning for Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, will discuss how the Bleeding Kansas period placed Miami County at the center of the violent guerrilla warfare between proslavery and antislavery forces.

