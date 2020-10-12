Miami County residents who choose to vote via mail ballot in the Nov. 3 general election can save themselves some postage and drive time by using one of the official ballot drop boxes in four locations across the county.
In addition to the drop box outside the county administration building, the County Clerk/Election Office recently installed ballot boxes in Louisburg, Osawatomie and Spring Hill.
County officials expect a larger-than-normal advance voting turnout for the Nov. 3 general election. The Presidential race will be the main attraction on a ballot that contains a number of national, state and local offices up for election, as well as the Louisburg USD 416 bond proposal.
Advance voting by mail and in person begins Wednesday, Oct. 14. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The ballot drop boxes are located at the following locations:
- Paola: Miami County Administration Building parking lot, located beside the Treasurer’s Office drop box. The administration building is located at 201 S. Pearl St.
- Osawatomie: Osawatomie Post Office parking lot at 404 Fifth St.
- Louisburg: Louisburg City Hall parking lot at 215 S. Broadway St.
- Spring Hill: Spring Hill USD 230 district office parking lot, located at 101 W. South St.
County Clerk/Election Officer Janet White said the drop boxes will be opened Thursday, Oct. 15, and will be closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov.3. Ballots will be mailed out, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“The Spring Hill box at the USD 230 office is for Miami County citizens only,” White stressed. “Johnson County has their own location, and only Johnson County residents should use that one.”
White said the correct Spring Hill ballot drop box looks like the drop box at the administration building in Paola.
“We have processed over 3,300 ballots for the general right now and we are mailing out over 3,225 ballots on Wednesday,” White said in an email Monday, Oct. 12.
County residents can also bring their ballot to the County Clerk/Election Office, located in the county administration building, or mail the ballots. Mailed ballots must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 3, and must be received by Friday, Nov. 6.
Advance voters who want to cast a ballot in person can do so at the former sheriff’s office at 118 S. Pearl St. The building has been turned into a voting site with extra safety precautions against COVID-19. It also was used for advance voting in the August primary election.
The advance voting site will be open for extended hours on certain days. The County Clerk/Election Office has posted the following hours for advance voting:
- Regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Oct. 14-16, Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30.
- Extended hours, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 22, Oct. 26 and Oct. 29.
- Saturday hours, 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 17, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
The last chance to advance vote in person will be from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.