Miami County’s governing body has voted to sign a resolution that will allow the Kansas Attorney General’s office to work on its behalf regarding Kansas’ share of funds from opioid national settlement agreements. The city of Osawatomie followed suit a day later.
County Counselor Shelley Woodard researched the topic and brought it to the County Commission’s attention in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Dec. 8, commissioners voted to sign the resolution.
“What it does is we’re not going to pursue our own separate claims — we’re going to let the attorney general’s office handle that,” Woodard told the County Commission on Wednesday.
If the county is awarded funds, they will have to be spent in accordance with Kansas statutes covering the settlement agreement, she said.
“It can be used for things like drug prevention programs,” Woodard said, for example.
The Kansas Attorney General will work with the League of Kansas Municipalities and the Kansas Association of Counties to determine how the money will be divvied up, Woodard said.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Osawatomie City Council agreed to a similar resolution regarding opioid settlement agreements, presented by Deputy City Manager Bret Glendening.
National opioid litigation involves some well-known entities within the pharmaceutical supply chain.
“States argue that these companies marketed these drugs in a misleading way, downplaying the risks and exaggerating the benefits,” according to an article on the American Bar Association website. “They also claim distributors supplied millions of pills when they should have realized there was a problem and the drugs were being abused.”
In October 2020, Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of OxyContin, agreed to a multibillion-dollar litigation settlement, according to news accounts.
