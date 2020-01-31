PAOLA – About 10 miles of Miami County roads, with a few bridge approaches sprinkled in, are slated for asphalt rehabilitation projects this summer, according to Project Manager Matt Oehlert.
The projects include:
- Pressonville Road, from 327th Street to 287th Street – 3-inch asphalt overlay.
- 255th Street, from Old KC Road to U.S. Highway 169 – full-depth patching, 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay.
- Old KC Road, from 295th Street to Kansas Highway 68 – full-depth patching, 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay.
- Ringer Overpass (bridge) on 327th Street – concrete pavement extension and under drains for 30 feet west of the bridge.
- Bridge on 303rd Street (Peoria Street), 0.26 miles east of Lone Star Road – full-depth patching, under drains, 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay for 30 feet west of the bridge.
- Bridge on 327th Street, 0.1 mile east of Plum Creek – full-depth patching, under drains, 2-inch mill and asphalt overlay for 500 feet west of the bridge.
Oehlert, with the Road and Bridge Department, told county commissioners at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22, the estimated cost of the project is $1,914,100.
“The budget for this comes from the asphalt program, also the federal funds exchange and the Road and Bridge project line item,” Oehlert said.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the project.
Oehlert said he planned to put the engineering design portion of the project out for bid now, with the hope of letting the construction work out for bid no later than April. He estimated work would begin in the summer and wrap up in the fall.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked how long the design portion would take to complete.
Oehlert said county policy requires the design bid process to be out for a minimum of three weeks to give firms time to prepare their bids. He said the design portion itself should take four to five weeks at most to complete.
“April is the latest date I want it to go out (for construction bid),” Oehlert said. “If it can go out sooner than that then obviously we would. I would like to get contractors before they’re booked up on their scheduling.”
