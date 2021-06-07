PAOLA – Family, colleagues, county commissioners, friends and other community members gathered on the west lawn of the Miami County Courthouse in early May for a tree dedication ceremony to honor former County Appraiser Stephanie O'Dell.
O’Dell passed away March 27 at the age of 70. She served as county appraiser from 1991 until her retirement in 2019.
Stephanie and Dennis O’Dell were married for 37 years. During the ceremony, Dennis thanked the county for planting the tree in her memory. The Miami County Courthouse – where the county appraiser’s office was located for part of her tenure – gleamed in the background as he spoke.
Stephanie’s grandson, Andrew Chapman, also addressed the gathering and talked about fond memories he had of being in her office at the courthouse when he was growing up.
County Appraiser Justin Eimers opened the ceremony with remarks about O’Dell’s career, and he credited the staff of the appraiser’s office with proposing the idea to plant a tree in her memory.
Dennis was given the honor of placing a plaque in front of a freshly planted red oak tree that commemorated his late wife's time as county appraiser.
