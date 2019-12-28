PAOLA – The Miami County Road and Bridge Department will be getting a chip spreader to replace their existing machine that was damaged in an accident.
Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon told county commissioners during their study session Wednesday, Dec. 11, the chip spreader’s rotary head was damaged in August when the spreader struck a dump truck.
The remaining chip and seal work was completed with a machine the county borrowed from Johnson County. The chip spreader was a four-wheel drive with a 12-foot rotary head, instead of the county’s current machine which is a two-wheel drive with a 14-foot head.
Mark Hays, with Road and Bridge, said the smaller rotary head and four-wheel drive proved to be a better fit for Miami County.
“It was more user friendly, especially in the hilly areas we cheap and seal,” Hays said.
Hays said the department has located a similar machine – a 2014 Etnyre Chip Spreader with a four-wheel drive and 12-foot rotary head – that it would like to purchase for $125,000 from Van Keppel Co. He said the five-year-old spreader has 498 hours and is very clean.
Hays told commissioners he would expect to get about 5,000 hours out of this spreader. He said the county puts 200 to 250 hours on its current chip spreader.
McMahon said the annual hour total likely would increase because the county has expanded its chip and seal roads from 60 miles to 80 miles.
Hays said the 2014 chip spreader was traded in by a county in western Kansas.
“That county trades ever y five years, no matter what,” Hays said. “It has very low hours, and you just don’t find a 500-hour machine in this good of shape.”
If purchased new, the same chip spreader would cost $225,000, Hays said.
During their regular meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the purchase.
McMahon also told commissioners that the spreader the county borrowed from Johnson County for two months to finish the chip and seal season was done so at no cost.
“They let us use it for free,” McMahon said. “Johnson County saved us a lot of money.”
Also Wednesday, county commissioners:
Approved the purchase of 17 HP workstations equipped with Windows 10 for $15,766.14 from SHI. The new workstations will replace 17 outdated computers in the Treasurer’s Office that use Windows 7, said Rich Larson, director of the county’s Information Technology Services.
Canceled their regularly scheduled meeting set for Wednesday, Dec. 25. The commission’s year-end meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.