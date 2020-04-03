A decline in crude oil prices does not always translate to lower oil prices the next road construction season, Adam Hahs, of Vance Brothers, said during the county commission meeting Wednesday, April 1.
Commissioner George Pretz asked Hahs if the price for a barrel of crude oil continues to decline would that translate to a savings on road oil next season. Vance Brothers is supplying road oil that the county will use for the upcoming 2020 season.
“The oil prices you see dropping down are the crude oil prices that go to the refinery,” said Hahs, who was participating in the meeting via teleconference call like several others to ensure less than 10 people were in the commission chambers. “When you see crude oil prices go down that does not necessarily mean asphalt cement prices will go down for us.”
Hahs said a lot of factors go into pricing, a couple of which are that refineries no longer need to have the final product be liquid asphalt, and improved technologies make it possible to get a lot more fuel out of crude oil.
“That being said, I don’t know what the future has to entail,” Hahs said. “With crude oil prices, if it continues to drop at this rate there is a chance that you could see that reflected in the future on oil prices for you guys.”
Crude oil prices rallied Thursday, April 2, after President Trump tweeted that he anticipates Saudi Arabia and Russia will cut output by 10 million to 15 million barrels per day, financial news outlets reported. Crude oil closed with a 25 percent surge to $25.32 a barrel, exceeding the previous one-day record. Prices are still well below the $55.50 per barrel that crude oil was fetching just a few months ago in November 2019.
With road work just around the corner, county commissioners on Wednesday approved the Road and Bridge Department’s purchase of about 273,000 gallons of road oil at a total cost of $499,084.
The bulk of the purchase – 250,000 gallons of RS-IH oil for $450,000 – will be supplied by Vance Brothers and used for chip and seal work this season.
In late February, Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon said the road oil order is larger than it has been in the past because the county’s chip and seal roads have expanded from about 60 miles to 80 miles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.