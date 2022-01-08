John Menefee will chair the Miami County Planning Commission in 2022.
Teresa Reeves, director of the Planning and Zoning Department, told county commissioners Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Planning Commission elected officers during its meeting the previous evening.
“John Menefee will be the chair for the next year. Vice Chair is Phil Elliott,” she said.
Earlier, county commissioners had reappointed Menefee, Kelli Broers and Joshua Brown to serve another term on the planning commission.
The planning commission is comprised of nine members, each serving three-year terms.
The planning commission meets the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola. The meetings are open to the public.
The County Commission also reappointed Ken Berg and Gary Brockus to serve another three-year term on the Board of Zoning Appeals.
