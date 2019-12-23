PAOLA – Several Miami County employees were recognized for their service during a ceremony after the County Commission meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the commission chambers.
Six employee-of-the-month plaques were handed out:
May 2019 – Allison Ray, Dispatch/Sheriff’s Office. “She is always very professional with her coworkers and public calling for assistance or information,” according a short narrative provided by the county. “She keeps staff informed, gives feedback on performance.”
June 2019 – Michelle Minden, Sheriff’s Office. “She strives to be helpful, courteous and knowledgeable. She is innovative.”
July 2019 – Linda Taylor, Human Resources. “She takes great pride in her job, shows extremely high regard for county citizens and our resources. She is quick to help employees and with a smile on her face.”
August 2019 – Brenda Fritts, Appraiser’s Office. “She has been a big part in development of new employees. She will assist employees that need help.”
October 2019 – Marsha Courtney, Sheriff’s Office (now retired). “She is very polite and helpful when dealing with public and inmates. She takes the time to listen. She will jump in and help wherever needed, takes pride in her work.”
November 2019 – Matt Kelly, Sheriff’s Office. “He goes above and beyond to keep the public informed. He has helped work on programs/services offered to the public by the Sheriff’s Office.”
An employee of the month was not listed for September. The employees of the month are now eligible to be considered for the employee of the year award.
Two department directors also were recognized:
Second Quarter 2019 – Sheriff Frank Kelly. “He thinks of the citizen’s needs to better serve them. He goes above and beyond to keep the public informed.”
Third Quarter 2019 – Human Resources Director Holly Ray. “There is never hesitation to help employees. Her enthusiasm and excitement is contagious.”
A reception followed the recognition ceremony.
