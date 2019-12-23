Six employees of the month and two directors of the quarter pose for a photo with county commissioners during a recognition ceremony and reception Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the commission chambers. Pictured (front row, from left) are Holly Ray, Human Resources, director of the third quarter; Brenda Fritts, Appraisers's Office, August employee of month; Michelle Minden, Sheriff's Office, June employee of month; Allison Ray, Sheriff's Office, May employee of the month; Marsha Courtney, Sheriff's Office, October employee of the month; Linda Taylor, Human Resources, July employee of the month; Matt Kelly, Sheriff's Office, November employee of the month; (back row) Sheriff Frank Kelly, director of the second quarter; Commissioner Danny Gallagher, Commissioner Tyler Vaughan, Commission Chair Phil Dixon, Commissioner Rob Roberts, and Commissioner George Pretz.