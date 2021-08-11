Miami County has recorded another COVID-19 death, and the active case count nearly doubled in the past week.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan told county commissioners on Wednesday, Aug. 11, that Miami County has about 80 active cases. The county had 44 active cases as of Wednesday, Aug. 4, according to last week’s report from the Miami County Health Department.
Whelan said one new death has been recorded in the past week, raising the county’s death count to 44, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE). The county also added two hospitalizations in the past week, Whelan said.
The county’s positivity test rate for the past two weeks is 8.97 percent, up from 7.7 percent on Aug. 4, according to KDHE.
The county has two active COVID clusters, both in healthcare settings, and they represent 27 percent of the county’s active cases, according to the county health department.
The county’s total case count as of Aug. 11 is 3,118, according to KDHE.
