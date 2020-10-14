Miami County has recorded its second COVID-19 related death, the Miami County Health Department reported Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The health department's weekly COVID-19 update, posted Wednesdays on its Facebook page, indicated one new death had occurred in the past week.
The individual, a male over the age of 80, was hospitalized at an area hospital at the time of his passing Sunday, Oct. 11, Christena Beer said in an email. Beer is the health department's disease investigator.
"Staff at Miami County Health Department extend our most sincere heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," Beer said.
The department did not disclose where the individual resided and does not plan to release further details about the patient at this time.
The county's first COVID-related death took place Sept. 10. The individual was a woman over the age of 60.
Currently, the county has 33 active COVID-19 cases, according to the department's report. The county has recorded 474 cases, and 439 of those cases have already recovered. The health department's statistics show there are 14 active cases with Paola addresses, followed by Osawatomie, 12 cases; Louisburg, six cases; and Spring Hill, one case.
The county has had one new hospitalization since last Wednesday's report, and 6 percent of the county's total cases have required hospitalization, according to the report.
The county is monitoring one active cluster/outbreak at a college/university that has seven cases associated with it, according to the department's report. Five of those cases are Miami County residents, and the other two are from Linn County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.