The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) is investigating two COVID-19 clusters that have contributed to an uptick in cases over the past week.
Christena Beer, the county’s disease investigator, told the County Commission Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, that Miami County had 40 active COVID-19 cases, 23 of which came in over the weekend.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, MCHD had upped the total to 54 active cases. The report also noted three new hospitalizations have occurred since last Wednesday, Aug. 26, when the county had 16 active cases.
The health department reported Thursday that it was investigating two active clusters/outbreaks – one at a faith-based organization and one at a business. The department did not identify either cluster but said a drive-through testing event was set up Thursday at one of the locations to make testing available to individuals who might have been exposed.
MCHD reported Thursday the county has had 242 total cases, with 188 recovered and 54 active.
Of the active cases by address, Paola and Louisburg each have 21, followed by Osawatomie, 7; Spring Hill, 4; and Bucyrus, 1.
MCHD reported Thursday that 3,744 people have been tested in the county.
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Friday the state has recorded 45,220 cases, with 2,415 hospitalizations and 481 deaths. KDHE reports the state has logged 381,985 negative tests.
Johnson County has the most cases at 8,695, followed by Sedgwick, 7,550; Wyandotte, 6,280; Ford, 2,395; Shawnee, 2,305; Finney, 1,811; Leavenworth, 1,750 and Douglas, 1,480.
COVID-19 cases have topped 26.4 million worldwide as of noon Friday, Sept. 4, which have resulted in more than 870,000 deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The United States has recorded more than 6.1 million cases and over 187,000 deaths, according to CSSE.
