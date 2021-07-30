Olsson Associates will serve as the Miami County Airport consultant for the next five years.
The County Commission unanimously approved the selection of Olsson to continue in the consultant role it currently serves through 2027.
“Olsson has done a good job for us,” County Administrator Shane Krull said.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requires the county to solicit interest for an airport consultant every five years, Krull said.
He said the county engaged the marketplace and had submittals from three civil engineering firms: Garver, Benesch and Olsson.
The five-member Airport Advisory Board met July 13 to review and rank the applicants through a qualification-based selection process in accordance with FAA guidelines, Krull said.
“The board overwhelmingly recommended retaining Olsson to provide those services,” Krull said.
FAA projects are funded 90 percent through FAA with a 10 percent local match, Krull said. The Kansas City FAA office was satisfied with the county’s consultant selection process, he said.
After the commission’s vote to retain Olsson, Krull explained how the consultant is compensated per project, rather than one lump sum.
Olsson will present a service agreement for each of the FAA projects the county undertakes, Krull said. The agreement will outline the firm’s compensation terms and scope of work.
“The selection of Olsson will allow us to move forward with a project in this upcoming fiscal year (2022) with the FAA to address our lighting out there at the runway and taxiway,” Krull said.
Commissioner George Pretz, the commission’s liaison on the advisory board, agreed with Krull.
“They can hit the ground running,” Pretz said.
In addition to the lighting project in 2022, a county document indicates other proposed projects at the airport during the next five years, subject to federal and/or state funding, include:
- 2024: Install runway vertical/visual guidance system, and reconstruct runway lighting system.
- 2025: Rehabilitate apron.
- 2027: Seal runway pavement surface/pavement joints.
