Miami County went revenue neutral last year, and although its preliminary budget proposal for 2024 does include a decrease in the mill levy, the current plan is not to be revenue neutral again.
Revenue neutral means adjusting the mill levy so that the taxing entity brings in the same amount of property tax revenue as the previous year. Miami County’s current mill levy is 40.380, and to remain revenue neutral, the mill levy would need to drop to 34.516.
The proposed mill levy rate for 2024 is 36.50, which is a decrease of nearly four mills, but will still generate more property tax revenue due to an increase in the county’s assessed valuation.
Miami County commissioners, during their July 12 meeting, agreed to exceed the revenue neutral rate and schedule a public hearing to take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Miami County Administration Building. Members of the public will be allowed to comment on the issue at that time.
Commissioner Jene Vickrey voted against the motion to exceed revenue neutral, stating that he believes the budget is still too large and will be difficult to maintain moving forward.
“I really believe that we should tighten this budget,” Vickrey said.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan acknowledged that the proposed budget would increase property taxes by about 5 percent, but he said that’s only a two-year average of 2.5 percent with the county going revenue neutral last year.
The other commissioners agreed that reducing the mill levy and still finding a way to give employees raises are positive components of the proposed budget.
The proposed budget includes a 9.45 percent compensation increase, including a 7.45 percent cost of living adjustment and 2 percent merit increase, according to numbers provided by Sydney Prothe, the county’s assistant finance director.
“The 7.45 percent COLA would increase the county pay plan to help recruitment and retention efforts, and are also given to all employees to prevent the effects of pay inequity and pay compression,” Prothe said. “The 2 percent merit increase will be for eligible full-time employees.”
Staff in the sheriff’s office, county jail, dispatch and emergency management will receive a flat $2.50 wage increase, in lieu of the 9.45 percent. That is the second wave from earlier this year when the County Commission approved an emergency pay increase of $2.50 for those in dispatch and the jail to combat critical staffing shortages.
“This $2.50 will only be applied to the positions that did not already receive the increase in early June,” Prothe said. “This is in effort to bring us into the competitive wage market surrounding us and a step to alleviate staffing challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.