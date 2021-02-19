Miami County is developing a new comprehensive plan.
As part of that process, all county residents and stakeholders are invited to attend an in-person public open house or a virtual public open house. During both events, the public will have the opportunity to view concepts and provide input on the county’s future.
The in-person open house will take place Thursday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m. at the Osawatomie City Auditorium, 439 Main St., in Osawatomie. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The virtual open house will be available from Wednesday, March 3, through Wednesday, March 17, via the project website (www.miamicountyksplan.com). Instructions for participating in the virtual open house will be available on the project website, beginning March 3. Participants can visit the project website at their leisure during this two-week period. For the best experience, it is recommended that participants use a desktop computer or tablet, instead of a smartphone. The same content will be available for review and comment at the virtual open house, according to a county news release.
County officials said the new comprehensive plan will build upon previous plans, balancing urban development with rural lifestyles to ensure that the county can continue to sustainably grow and develop to accommodate the needs of its residents.
The new comprehensive plan will also assess the current state of the county; identify the county’s biggest assets and future challenges; and set forth policies for future land use, transportation, recreation, quality of life, and natural resource management, according to the news release.
Direct all inquiries and requests to Teresa Reeves, Planning and Zoning Director, at 913-294-9553, or planning@miamicountyks.org.
