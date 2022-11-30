BUCYRUS — Proposed wastewater system improvements for the unincorporated Bucyrus community are moving forward.
At their Nov. 16 meeting, Miami County commissioners held public hearings and gave their consent to apply for funding from state and federal sources to complete a regionalization project to install a lift station and sewer line that would tie-in the Bucyrus system with the Spring Hill wastewater treatment plant for a total estimated construction cost of $3,670,653.
“The rationale for the project is due to the (prohibitive) cost of rehabilitating the existing sand filter wastewater plant in Bucyrus and the uncertainty it could meet future effluent regulations,” County Administrator Shane Krull said.
Monthly discharge monitoring reports show the Bucyrus wastewater treatment facility violated its Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) permit for ammonia limits in 22 of the past 24 reporting cycles, according to a KDHE document.
The project improvements include laying more than 32,000 linear feet of 4-inch PVC force main pipe and 8,000 linear feet of 12-inch PVC force main pipe.
The construction project also includes 18 air-release valves, a wastewater lift station with backup generator, demolition of the existing Bucyrus wastewater treatment facility and miscellaneous appurtenances related to construction activities.
Commissioner Danny Gallagher asked project engineer Paul Owings with BG Consultants if the 4-inch and 12-inch pipe would accommodate future growth, perhaps 20 years into the future.
“The 4 inch was to cover the Bucyrus flow, and the 12 inch was to cover projected flow for potential development east of Spring Hill,” Owings said, based on correspondence with the city of Spring Hill.
The project — and its construction timeline — is contingent upon the county obtaining financing.
Brett Waggoner with Western Consultants, who is preparing the loan and grant applications as well as other necessary documentation on the county’s behalf, walked commissioners through the funding options.
The county will seek an anticipated $3,286,653 loan from KDHE under the Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund Act.
The county also will apply for a $384,000 Community Development Block Grant through the Kansas Department of Commerce.
“The KDHE application is to get temporary financing for the project,” Waggoner said. “The way it has been proposed is we get the maximum CDBG grant we can possible get, which is $384,000, which is based on the U.S. Census population of Bucyrus — the customers who are going to benefit from this.”
Sewer-use charges would be discussed in the future, contingent on project costs and financing.
As part of the finance package, the county will seek a US Department of Agriculture-Rural Development loan for permanent financing.
“Unfortunately, USDA does not do temporary construction financing. They only do permanent financing,” Waggoner said. “KDHE steps in to provide low-interest, low-cost temporary financing. It’s a 20-year note, but the truth is it will be paid off as soon as the project is closed out, and USDA will assume that note.”
The USDA loan would be for 40 years.
“The reason for a 40-year term is because you can spread that payment out over 40 years, and it won’t make quite the impact on user rates that a 20-year loan or a 10-year loan would make,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner didn’t guarantee the county would receive all the necessary funding, but he expressed optimism because the involved agencies prefer regionalization projects.
The county should learn by early next year if it has obtained the financing.
