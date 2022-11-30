Miami County Administration Building

Miami County Administration Building

 File Photo

BUCYRUS — Proposed wastewater system improvements for the unincorporated Bucyrus community are moving forward.

At their Nov. 16 meeting, Miami County commissioners held public hearings and gave their consent to apply for funding from state and federal sources to complete a regionalization project to install a lift station and sewer line that would tie-in the Bucyrus system with the Spring Hill wastewater treatment plant for a total estimated construction cost of $3,670,653.

