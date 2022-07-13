PAOLA — Expanding Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes between Paola and Louisburg is not the only expansion project on county commissioners’ minds these days.
The county would like to lengthen the runway at Miami County Airport to at least 4,001 feet, which would allow a larger class of airplanes to land at the airport.
County commissioners spent about an hour Wednesday, July 6, giving U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids a tour of the Miami County Airport where she had the opportunity to speak with the owners of two aircraft repair and painting businesses.
Joe and Kathy Brull, owners of Aircraft Refinishing Corporation at the Miami County Airport, talked with Davids about their operation and the runway expansion.
Joe Brull said the runway would need to be at least 4,001 feet long because the cutoff point for insurance companies is 4,000 feet for these aircraft, even though the planes can land safely on the current runway which is 3,400 feet long.
The Brulls said a longer runway would allow the company to expand their operation and add more employees. Right now, Aircraft Refinishing Corporation is booked months in advance with painting jobs.
Joe Brull said some aircraft owners are willing to fly into the airport because 3,400 is adequate to safely land these planes, but many owners will not because of the insurance requirement.
Aircraft Refinishing Corporation paints aircraft from across the United States and overseas.
Joe Brull told Davids the owner of a plane in Japan wanted to fly into the county airport from Okinawa to have it painted by Aircraft Refinishing, but the 3,400-foot runway turned out to be a “deal breaker.”
Next door at Deason Aircraft Services, owner Don Deason said an expanded runway would help his repair company bring in more business. Deason Aircraft also has jobs booked months in advance.
Deason told Davids he would like to build another hangar to expand his business and add more employees. Deason Aircraft, which specializes in sheet metal work, has a broad customer base as well. He was making sheet metal repairs to a plane that had flown in from Georgia when Davids arrived.
Deason Aircraft and Aircraft Refinishing both have been in business for more than 40 years.
County Administrator Shane Krull said the county has been very appreciative of the support it has received from the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).
The county took over operation of the airport in the 1990s. Since 2005, the airport has received nearly $3.2 million in federal funding through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
General aviation airports like Miami County Airport are eligible to apply for AIP grant money each year. The FAA prioritizes and evaluates these grant submittals.
The county airport has received grants to help with projects like rehabilitating the runway, constructing buildings, constructing a taxiway and most recently installing new runway lighting.
Krull said he thought the FAA would be willing to assist the county with the runway expansion but the federal agency would also require the county to widen the runway by 10 feet, which would be cost prohibitive.
Krull said the county has applied for a Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) grant because the state wouldn’t require the runway to be widened. But thus far the county had been unsuccessful in obtaining the KDOT grant.
He asked Davids if she would consider providing the county with a letter of support for the KDOT grant request. Davids was receptive to the request and pledged to do what she could to assist.
“I’m not sure how much pull I have with KDOT, but I will see what I can do,” Davids said, smiling.
Krull also pointed out improvements that needed to be made to some of the hangar aprons and taxiways.
The FAA considers the initial 50 feet of paved surface outside the hangars as solely a local responsibility.
Krull said that policy places a considerable burden on local officials when trying to utilize funds to improve taxiways and aprons.
Davids, who represents Miami County as part of the Third Congressional District, is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Miami County Airport recently received a $450,000 grant from a bipartisan infrastructure law to improve runway safety and lighting.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said the airport is a key part of the county’s infrastructure and plays an important role in future economic development.
