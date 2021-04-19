It’s budget season, and county commissioners are encouraging the public to participate in the process.
The County Commission is setting aside time to receive public comments regarding the upcoming 2022 county budget at its regular meeting 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, according to a news release posted April 8 on the county’s website: miamicountyks.org.
Public comment regarding county programs and expenditures will be limited to three minutes per speaker, according to the post. The County Commission chambers are located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola. Speakers should be prepared to provide their first and last names, address and phone number for the record, according to the post.
County commissioners and staff will be working on the 2022 county budget in the coming weeks. Once the final budget has been proposed, a public hearing will take place before commissioners vote to formally adopt the budget. The hearing date has yet to be determined.
A representative list of county services and programs include the following:
- Airport
- Community Health
- Economic Development
- Environmental Health
- General Government Services
- Noxious Weeds
- Planning and Zoning
- Public Safety
- Roads and Bridges
- Solid Waste
Allocations to outside agencies include fair board, mental health, senior care, developmental disabilities, historical society, and soil conservation, according to the website post.
Written comments also will be accepted until May 7, and should be addressed to County Administrator Shane Krull, 201 S. Pearl St., Suite 200, Paola, KS 66071.
