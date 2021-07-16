Miami County officials said there is a possibility the county will exceed the revenue neutral rate in all five of its levied budgets, because of higher assessed property valuations.
The County Commission has set a public hearing for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the 2022 county budget. The hearing will take place in the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building, located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
County commissioners plan to remain mill levy neutral in four of the county’s five levied budgets for 2022, based on budget documents.
How much the county’s portion of a property owner’s tax bill fluctuates up or down will depend largely on the change in the property’s assessed valuation. Other taxing entities, such as school districts and cities, also factor into a property owner’s overall tax bill.
“SB 13, the revenue neutral rate bill, requires a notice to the County Clerk if there’s a possibility of exceeding the revenue neutral rate,” Finance Director Steve Lyman told commissioners at their Wednesday, July 14, meeting. “Our intent this year is to notify the Clerk that there is a possibility on all five of our levied budgets to exceed the revenue neutral rate.”
Lyman said the county budget will not exceed the current mill rate of 46.373 mills.
Four other budget hearings will be held in conjunction with the Aug. 25 public hearing in the commission chambers. Those budgets are for the two fire districts, as well as the street lights and storm sirens budgets for Bucyrus and Hillsdale.
Lyman said the county will not exceed the current mill levy in three of the other budgets: Miami County Fire District No. 1 (3.538 mills); Bucyrus Lights & Sirens (1.585 mills), and Hillsdale Lights & Sirens (2.460 mills).
The only levy that might change is a proposed one-mill increase for Miami County Fire District No. 2’s budget, from five mills to six mills.
Mill levies can be decreased but cannot exceed the published rate.
"The Commission has the latitude to go down but not up," Lyman said. "Commissioners have to vote independently on each budget."
