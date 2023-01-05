The beginning of a new year meant the start of a new chapter in the lives of longtime public servants Danny Gallagher and Phil Dixon.
The County Commission chamber on Wednesday, Jan. 4, was packed with current and former county employees, family and friends to say goodbye to the two outgoing commissioners who, combined, had 20 years of experience serving the county.
Several people from the audience came to the podium to commend the commissioners for their service and leadership to the county, and some shared humorous stories about times they fondly remember about commissioners Dixon and Gallagher.
Gallagher, who served on the commission for 12 years from 2010 to 2022, was commended for always trying to make improvements to the Fifth District, which covers the largest land area and includes the most miles of gravel roads in the county. The fifth district includes the townships of Richland, Stanton, south Paola, east Valley, Osage, Miami, Sugar Creek and Middle Creek.
Retired Road and Bridge Director JR McMahon told a humorous story about Commissioner Gallagher’s focus on improving the county's road system, which drew laughter from the audience.
“Danny had this junky truck, and he drove it around all the time,” McMahon said. “And he called me up about every other day, and goes ‘your roads are rough.’ No, your junky truck has no suspension.”
George Pretz commended retired business owner Dixon for his sharp business mind and work to get the most good out of every tax dollar spent.
He also poked a little fun at the man who has served the first district for the past eight years from 2014 to 2022. The district covers Wea Township and the city of Louisburg.
“Phil inherited the dust-free zone,” Pretz said. “There’s so much hard surface over in Louisburg, they don’t know what dust is.”
On a serious note, Pretz also credited Dixon for making improvements to the first district and for his efforts to serve all the residents of the county.
Retired county commissioner Ron Stiles talked about county's growth during the two commissioners’ tenure and tough decisions that had to be made about improving the infrastructure to serve an influx of residents.
Stiles said the time he spent with commissioners Gallagher, Dixon, Roberts and Pretz was a blessing, and he would always remember those times.
Former commissioner Pat Apple talked about the challenges elected officials face. Apple served on the Louisburg school board for multiple terms before becoming a county commissioner.
“I came over to the commission, and I got more phone calls in the first six months than for the 12 years I was on the school board,” Apple said. “So, I know first-hand the job you do and how tough it is.”
The five commissioners, in turn, talked about their times together – tossing in a few anecdotes that kept the audience laughing in between the more poignant moments.
Commissioner Tyler Vaughan and commissioner Dixon each talked about sharing an office in the Miami County Administration Building in Paola. Vaughan commended Dixon for keeping a clean office. Dixon thanked Vaughan for never being in the office so he could have it all to himself.
Dixon said the reason Vaughan spent little time in the office is because he is an entrepreneur and a go-getter.
He also told a story about all the products Vaughan has tried to sell him during the past four years – ranging from goats milk to hand-crafted furniture to finally the goats themselves.
County Administrator Shane Krull attributed part of Gallagher’s and Dixon’s success and long tenure to being dedicated family men.
Jerry Dixon talked about his father’s time as a commissioner – and evoked the most laughter from the audience with some of the anecdotes he shared.
"After he became commissioner, he had to bite his tongue and not always say what was on his mind,” Jerry Dixon said of his father. “So, thanks to everybody here for teaching him self-control. It’s helped the family immensely."
Jerry also talked about the tough responsibilities commissioners face.
“Before Dad got elected, I had no idea of the breadth of work you guys have got to do, and all the responsibilities and decisions you’ve got to make,” said Jerry, a Louisburg-based businessman.
One of the most recent challenges for the commission was leading the county through the COVID pandemic.
“All of the sudden COVID hits, and everybody in the county is a medical expert,” Jerry said to all the commissioners. “I’m glad it was you guys and not me. Hats off to all of you guys. And congratulations, Dad.”
Public Health Director Christena Beer thanked commissioners Dixon and Gallagher for their unwavering support for her and the rest of the health department staff during recent tumultuous times.
“On behalf of the entire health department, we want to express our most sincere appreciation,” Beer said. “I have always known each of you to be intently listening to your constituents and taking into account their perspectives, and that’s something you should be proud of and respected for. We’ve been honored to work alongside both of you.”
Sheriff Frank Kelly, Undersheriff Matt Kelly and members of the sheriff’s department presented plaques to Gallagher and Dixon in recognition of their service to the county and to the sheriff’s department.
Chair Rob Roberts and commissioners Pretz and Vaughan presented Gallagher and Dixon with proclamations, county flags and gavels engraved with the years they served as commission chair – Gallagher in 2016-2017 and Dixon in 2018-2019.
Roberts also presented both men with a leadership award, recognizing them for serving the county with honor, commitment and integrity.
“There were a lot of issues this county has had to tackle over the last eight to 12 years,” Roberts said, referencing Dixon and Gallagher. “They didn’t sit by and hope somebody else fixes it. That takes leadership, and (the ability) to make tough decisions over a long period of time.”
Roberts cited some of the projects undertaken during the two commissioners' tenure, including construction of the new sheriff's office and jail building, the remodeling and expansion of the EMS station on Clover Drive on the outskirts of Paola and the soon-to-be-built EMS station at Hillsdale. Roberts also referenced the installation of a countywide 800 MHz emergency radio system, navigating the challenges of COVID, months of due diligence regarding the proposed city of Golden, increasing staff wages and changing job descriptions to best reflect each employee's duties, as well as their commitment to the four-lane expansion of Kansas Highway 68 between U.S. highways 69 and 169 and the Metcalf 2.0 improvement project in Louisburg.
Roberts said Dixon and Gallagher were instrumental, along with their fellow commissioners, in the construction of multiple bridges and completion of numerous road projects, including converting miles of gravel roads to chip-and-seal and mill and overlay.
In conclusion, commissioner Dixon expressed his appreciation for his fellow commissioners and all the county departments for their assistance during his tenure.
“I want to thank everybody for what you did to make my job easier,” Dixon said.
Gallagher called his fellow commissioners and the county employees the cream of the crop, and said it has been a pleasure to serve as a commissioner.
Gallagher, who was active in 4-H growing up, cited the 4-H motto “to make the best better.”
“When I came in here, I thought we had a great county, and I was intent on making it even better,” Gallagher said. “I’ve always lived by that and try to make each day better.”
