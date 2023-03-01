Miami County EMS

A Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance is displayed in front of the Miami County Courthouse in Paola. The county is looking to build a Hillsdale EMS station on a tract of land it purchased in November 2021.

 File photo

HILLSDALE — The County Commission took another step toward establishing a Hillsdale EMS station at its Feb. 22 meeting by voting 5-0 to install infrastructure improvements on county owned land near 255th Street and Old Kansas City Road.

The improvements would allow for the construction of the EMS station to serve the northern area of the county.

