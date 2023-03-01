A Miami County Emergency Medical Services ambulance is displayed in front of the Miami County Courthouse in Paola. The county is looking to build a Hillsdale EMS station on a tract of land it purchased in November 2021.
HILLSDALE — The County Commission took another step toward establishing a Hillsdale EMS station at its Feb. 22 meeting by voting 5-0 to install infrastructure improvements on county owned land near 255th Street and Old Kansas City Road.
The improvements would allow for the construction of the EMS station to serve the northern area of the county.
Chad McCullough of Schwab-Eaton recently briefed commissioners on four possible options to install varying levels of infrastructure improvements.
Commissioners selected the fourth option, which was the least expensive at an estimated $307,283. The option not only allows for construction of an EMS station but would facilitate limited development opportunities if the land is subdivided at a future date.
In May 2022, the County Commission rezoned the nearly 20-acre tract at Hillsdale from Countryside (CS) to Commercial (C-2) where the proposed EMS station would be constructed.
The unanimous decision was met with applause from more than a dozen Hillsdale residents in attendance at the May 4 commission meeting. Residents did not want to see the land zoned for heavy industrial use. Commercial zoning would permit the construction of an ambulance station.
The 19.876 acres is located about 600 feet north of 255th Street on the east side of Old Kansas City Road and on the west side of Columbia Road, according to county documents.
The county has been setting aside money in a building reserve fund annually for construction of the Hillsdale station.
Funds in the reserve account, which currently total about $750,000, as well as earmarked American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money should cover the cost of the site development and construction of the EMS station without having to tap into other funding sources, county officials have estimated.
Option 4 also allows for additional infrastructure improvements by simply “adding on” the remaining infrastructure if the land is subdivided in the future, County Administrator Shane Krull said in a memo to commissioners.
“What you’re paying for here does incorporate in the stormwater detention — whether you build on your lot or subsequently it was subdivided out further, it will address further development as well,” Krull said at the Feb. 22 meeting.
Krull also told commissioners any plans for subdividing the land would have to follow the county’s normal procedures.
“If somebody was interested in ownership of a lot, then we would have to go through a subdivision process, and please bear in mind we haven’t done that,” Krull said. “We’re basically just utilizing a portion of it for our own benefit at this point in time. If we wanted to subdivide later, we would have to go through that process, and that would involve the planning department, the planning commission and ultimately yourselves.”
