Miami County officials are working out an agreement with Cass County, Mo., to remedy a radio system coverage gap in the northeast part of the county which is primarily served by this tower south of Louisburg. The agreement would allow Miami County to add equipment to a communications tower at Freeman, Mo.

FREEMAN, Mo. — Miami County is taking steps to enhance the coverage of its 800 megahertz emergency radio system in the northeast corner of the county.

Coverage gaps previously reported in the county’s new 800 MHz emergency radio system in that area of the county have prompted the County Commission to enter into an agreement with Cass County, Mo., that would place an eight-foot diameter microwave dish and other equipment on a Freeman, Mo., communications tower just across the state line.

