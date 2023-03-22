Miami County officials are working out an agreement with Cass County, Mo., to remedy a radio system coverage gap in the northeast part of the county which is primarily served by this tower south of Louisburg. The agreement would allow Miami County to add equipment to a communications tower at Freeman, Mo.
FREEMAN, Mo. — Miami County is taking steps to enhance the coverage of its 800 megahertz emergency radio system in the northeast corner of the county.
Coverage gaps previously reported in the county’s new 800 MHz emergency radio system in that area of the county have prompted the County Commission to enter into an agreement with Cass County, Mo., that would place an eight-foot diameter microwave dish and other equipment on a Freeman, Mo., communications tower just across the state line.
In a recent update, Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan said an analysis is being undertaken to determine what upgrades might be needed on the Freeman and Louisburg towers to accommodate the microwave dishes. The cost of those upgrades has not yet been determined.
The Louisburg communications tower currently serves most of the northeast portion of the county.
The proposed dish site on the 400-foot Freeman tower would be at 330 feet, Whelan told county commissioners in mid-February.
The addition of incorporating the Freeman tower into the county’s current five-tower communications system should take care of any coverage gaps in the northeast, Whelan previously said.
Also at that meeting, Whelan said an agreement had been reached with Cass County to charge Miami County $18,000 per year to cover rental space on the Freeman tower and Miami County’s accompanying shelter at the tower site.
On Monday, March 20, Whelan said Miami County and Cass County are just waiting on updated drawings of where the equipment will need to be placed.
“Once we have that, Cass County ESB (Emergency Service Board) will approve the contract,” Whelan said. “Then I’ll bring it back to our Board of County Commissioners for signatures.”
