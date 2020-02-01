PAOLA – Miami County will allocate funds from its quarter-cent sales tax collections to Paola to help pay for the city’s Baptiste Drive extension construction project.
The city of Paola had issued a request to the county for its portion of the quarter-cent sales tax, which county commissioners voted 5-0 to approve at their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Kansas Department of Transportation funding will cover $742,798 of the construction cost, with Paola responsible for a local match of $248,798, as well as preliminary engineering and design, right-of-way and utilities.
Recently retired City Manager Jay Wieland said Paola will use city funds and its allocation of the county’s quarter-cent sales tax to fund the project.
“The extension of Baptiste Drive from Silver (Old KC Road) to Iron Street will provide improved truck access for businesses/industries located on the west side of our community,” Wieland said.
Taylor Forge Engineered Systems is one of the companies on the west side that is expected to benefit from the Baptiste Drive project. Taylor Forge often uses trucks to transport large items to Baptiste Drive en route to leaving the community.
“We’re pleased with the purpose of this money,” said Rob Roberts, County Commission chairman. “It’s a great choice and should enhance their ability to hopefully attract industrial businesses out there.”
Municipalities receive a portion of the county’s quarter-cent sales tax to fund road and street improvement projects.
Louisburg plans to use its share of the quarter-cent sales tax to help pay for improvements to Metcalf Road as part of the upcoming Metcalf 2.0 construction project. Spring Hill intends to use its quarter-cent sales tax funding for improvements to 223rd Street.
Osawatomie recently used quarter-cent sales tax money to help pay for its Main Street improvement project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.